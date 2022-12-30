American Airlines Pilots to Resume Using Expedited Crew TSA Checkpoints in Dispute Over ‘Random’ Screenings

Read full article on original website
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
travelnoire.com
400 American Airlines Flight Attendants Given Ultimatum As It Prepares To Close San Francisco Crew Base
In a mass email to flight attendants, American Airlines shared the following message:. “Today it’s with great regret that I let you know about our decision to close the SFO flight attendant base,” American Airlines executive Brady Byrnes said in the memo. The San Francisco base closing is...
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?
To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
Airline forced to pay for psychotherapy after 'stopping woman boarding flight for being too big'
An airline has been ordered to pay the cost of therapy for a woman who accused them of refusing to let her board as she was ‘too fat’. Influencer and plus-sized model Juliana Nehme, 38, accused Qatar Airways of discriminating against her due to her size when she was attempting to board a flight from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Black ex-Spirit Airlines flight attendant sues after she was fired for being too fat to fit into JUMPSEAT - while white colleague 'kept their job'
A former flight attendant for Spirit Airlines is suing the company, claiming she was discriminated against and wrongfully fired because she was too overweight to strap herself into a crew jumpseat. Chelsia Blackmon, who is African-American, claims to be the victim of racial discrimination after a white colleague, who she...
Pilots Performing Aborted Landing ‘Distracted’ By Cabin Crew Continuously Pressing Emergency Alert Call Button
The pilots of a British airline were forced to perform an aborted landing after a passenger left their seat and collapsed into the aisle shortly before touchdown but were then ‘distracted’ by the cabin crew who continuously pressed an emergency alert call button because they didn’t know what to do with the passenger.
Airline outrage: Passenger reportedly tells mom in first class she shouldn’t be there with a child
After a passenger confronted her, an anonymous mother turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for buying her young daughter a first-class ticket on a cross-country flight.
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
Royal Caribbean Makes Beverage Changes Passengers Will Like
When you are on vacation, time works a little differently than it does at home. You don't have to wake up to get the kids to school or to be at the office (or your remote office) at any specific time. When you're on a cruise, time becomes even more...
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
Plane emergency as rookie pilot mistakes busy A1 ROAD for airport runway in ‘serious incident’
A PLANE emergency unfolded as a rookie pilot mistook a busy A1 road for an airport runway. The "serious incident" occurred when the pilot was undertaking his first solo night flight. An investigation report has now found the pilot mistook Newcastle International Airport for the bustling A1 dual carriageway which...
‘Higher!’ Passengers bumped from flight double their compensation with impromptu ‘gameshow’
A group of passengers waiting to board a flight in New York found themselves staging an “impromptu gameshow” to see how high they could push airline compensation, one passenger reported. The unnamed airline had asked for volunteers from the group to take an alternative flight, offering $500 (£415) compensation for the inconvenience, said Mike Drucker, one passenger present at the gate. “At JFK. Guy behind the counter asks for a volunteer to give up a seat for $500. Nothing.” wrote Mr Drucker on Twitter. At JFK. Guy behind the counter asks for a volunteer to give up a seat for...
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded
Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight
A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
JetBlue flight carrying 127 people is evacuated after passenger's phone charger catches fire
A JetBlue flight was evacuated at New York's JFK International Airport Saturday night after a passenger's phone charger caught fire.
