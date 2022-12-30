Read full article on original website
Manchester City Draw vs Everton 1-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City were held at home in the final match of the 2022 calendar year. The club could not take advantage of the betterment of their side and missed a lot as the Toffees only needed that one goal to seal a tie. We move on to the reaction- Pep...
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 26 - Blackpool v Sunderland
The lads played a blinder yet again at the DW Stadium, with goals from Simms, Stewart, Roberts and an absolute screamer from Amad securing the three points. With Simms now recalled to struggling parent club Everton, the Wigan outing will be his last game in red and white this season. We of course wish him well, as he did a great job in the north east across the past 4-5 months.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
Everton vs Brighton: Opposition Analysis | After the Storm
Frank Lampard’s Everton demonstrated guts and resilience to withstand Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, snatching an unexpected point which may prove invaluable come season’s end. If this was a major positive, it must be balanced out with the recognition that Everton dropped one-three points at home on Boxing Day against a very beatable Wolverhampton Wanderers side.
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Match Recap & Reaction | An absolute travesty and now the inquest continues
Everton took the trip down the East Lancs Road and against all the odds returned home with a point. The hard earned point against Manchester City was met with optimism and pride which have been in short supply this year. The festive period games continue three days later with Everton welcoming Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park for a Tuesday evening match under the lights.
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: You Draw Some, You Lose Some
Reading have just started the New Year with a narrow defeat on the road, and I can’t help but feel it’s the opposite side of the same coin for how we ended the old year. On Friday night the Royals fought back to secure a late 1-1 draw at Carrow Road thanks to Andy Carroll’s penalty; on Monday afternoon West Bromwich Albion held onto their 1-0 lead to edge Reading out. Had events gone just a little differently, the Royals may have lost at Carrow Road or drawn at the Hawthorns and the mood right now would be very different.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa: Community Player Ratings
Well. That happened. TottenhamHotspur hosted Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on New Year’s Day and made them look like Manchester City. Spurs conceded two goals — again — to a Premier League opponent but wasn’t able to muster a comeback this time around, falling 2-0. Villa’s Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz were the goal scorers.
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
Brentford vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Liverpool will try to make it five league wins on the trot, which frankly doesn’t seem possible with the wildly inconsistent results and performances we’ve seen so far this campaign. Regardless, the Reds are nearly back within touching distance of the Top 4, and they’ll certainly want to continue that push tonight.
On This Day (2nd January 2017): Sunderland come back from behind twice to draw against Liverpool
To set the scene for this fixture we may as well go back to the fun and games that was the summer of 2016. We’d just come off the back of a season in the Premier League that finally provided optimism for the future and we looked forward to England taking part in the upcoming European Championships.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 2
Hello everyone! Can’t believe I haven’t done one of these since last year ... These “New Year’s resolutions” are quite the trend these days, aren’t they? People want to do all sorts of things like travel, find true love, gain financial independence or get in shape.
Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss
Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Simms recalled, Elanga loan rumours, French striker linked
Everton draw Manchester City 1-1. Watch the highlights below. Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the big point on the road. “As soon as it left my foot, I knew that I hit it perfectly. Even when I slipped, it gave me a bit more composure. We knew that for a majority of the game that we were going to be behind the ball but realised on transitions that we could be a threat. I’m delighted to take the point and I think we should be proud that we stuck to the game plan, and it paid off,” says Gray. [EFC]
Two Up, Two Down: What positives & negatives can we pluck from Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Other than Trai Hume, Amad was probably the only Sunderland player who had a solid ninety minutes and showed quality throughout. My big worry in his early days at Sunderland was whether he’d get a run of games to show what he can do. Since coming into the side he’s become undroppable and as a result he’s gone from strength to strength, and is showing his true quality having been given the minutes on the pitch and the responsibility that is required to get the best from him.
2022: The Year Reading Came Back From The Brink
The day is December 31 2021 and Reading Football Club have just reached the end of a hugely frustrating year. The first month had gone so well for the Royals, with a 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth on January 29 the latest supposed evidence that the club was on the up, but Reading’s fortunes would unravel over the subsequent 11 months.
