WDIO-TV
Brazil prepares to bury Pelé in city he made soccer mecca
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Forty-five years after Pelé played his last game, it’s hard to imagine modern soccer, or Brazil, without him. Geovana Sarmento, 17, waited in the three-hour line to view his body as it lay in repose at the stadium where he played for most his career. She came with her father, who was wearing a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
WDIO-TV
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner...
WDIO-TV
Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Fans lined up early Monday outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his...
WDIO-TV
EU to try again for coordination on China Covid policies
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations will try again on Wednesday to mold a coordinated approach on if and how authorities should check incoming airline passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variants after several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week. Belgium said late Monday it...
WDIO-TV
South Korea: Talks with US on management of nukes underway
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea confirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear weapons management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The purported difference came after...
WDIO-TV
Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
WDIO-TV
EU Parliament starts process to lift 2 lawmakers’ immunity
BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure to waive the immunity of two lawmakers following a request from Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics. The European Parliament said Monday that President Roberta Metsola asked all services and...
WDIO-TV
Recalling Benedict’s grace but also the storms of his papacy
ROME (AP) — Flying back to Rome from Beirut in September 2012, I was escorted down the aisle to the first-class section of the papal plane and seated beside Pope Benedict XVI. The pope, then 85, looked and sounded weary. He had just completed a delicate, two-day visit to...
WDIO-TV
Benedict’s admirers keep streaming to Vatican to honor him
VATICAN CITY (AP) — For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff’s body. Increasingly frail, Benedict died on Saturday at age 95,...
