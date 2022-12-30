This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Sedalia Plaza, 2915 West Broadway Boulevard, on a vehicle that did not have a front license plate. The vehicle also didn't have a working license plate light. During the stop, the driver, Brian K. Murphy, 43, of Sedalia, was found have a suspended driving status. Mumby was also found to have multiple Failure to Appear warrants for his arrest. Mumby was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released on the charge of Driving While Suspended (Second or Third Offense). Mumby was booked in on his FTA warrant from Sedalia on an original charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Alcohol). That warrant yielded a bond of $100 cash only. Mumby also had three Failure to Appear warrants from Pettis County, all on original charges of Driving While Suspended (First or Second Offense). Two of the three warrants held a bond of $1500 cash or surety, and the third held a bond of $250 cash only.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO