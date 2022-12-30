Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence Incident Leads to Sedalia Woman’s Arrest
Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Park at 6:13 a.m. Sunday for a property damage report due to a domestic violence incident. The caller said that his fiance` struck him in the head several times with a closed fist, pointed a loaded firearm at him, his mother and his daughter. He then pushed over his motorcycle before she left the scene in an intoxicated condition, according to the report.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
Sedalia Police Reports for January 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Friday night, Officers observed a vehicle drive over a curb/retaining wall at the Phillips 66, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver, and during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he failed to provide an adequate breath sample and refused to provide a blood sample. A search warrant was obtained, and a blood draw was conducted. Isidro Alejo Ubaldo, 43, of Sedalia, was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for January 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Sedalia Plaza, 2915 West Broadway Boulevard, on a vehicle that did not have a front license plate. The vehicle also didn't have a working license plate light. During the stop, the driver, Brian K. Murphy, 43, of Sedalia, was found have a suspended driving status. Mumby was also found to have multiple Failure to Appear warrants for his arrest. Mumby was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released on the charge of Driving While Suspended (Second or Third Offense). Mumby was booked in on his FTA warrant from Sedalia on an original charge of Driving While Intoxicated (Alcohol). That warrant yielded a bond of $100 cash only. Mumby also had three Failure to Appear warrants from Pettis County, all on original charges of Driving While Suspended (First or Second Offense). Two of the three warrants held a bond of $1500 cash or surety, and the third held a bond of $250 cash only.
Drugs found after Sedalia Pursuit
SEDALIA, Mo. -- Sedalia Police say a suspected drug dealer sped away during an attempted traffic stop Friday morning. Detectives from the Crime Resolution Unit initiated the stop around 8:37 on a vehicle with improper registration. The driver, later identified as Terrell Robinson, 29, led officers on a pursuit that ended with his abandoning a moving vehicle in the front yard of a residence. Officers stopped the runaway car and chased down Robinson.
Mother of Cass County escapee charged in federal court
The mother of a Kansas City fugitive who was caught last week has been charged with helping her son escape from jail.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/03)
Issued citation for speeding to Tonya Seal of Warsaw. Issued citation for speeding and arrested Hope Fawcette, age 23 of Montrose for a outstanding warrant. Arrested Caral Bell age 62 of Calhoun for a outstanding warrant. Leaving the scene of a crash – 300 blk S. Smith / report taken...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop
Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The post Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County
A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Search continues for inmate who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
Sedalia Police Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were called to an address in the 2500 block of Kay Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance. Upon contact with the reporting party, they stated that after a small physical confrontation, the suspect had left the scene. A short distance from the residence, the intoxicated suspect was located and detained. The subject had four Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants and one Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant. The warrants carried charges of Minor in Possession of Alcohol, two counts of Driving While Intoxicated, Open Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Anthony Rojas, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail with a cash only bond of $490.
WAFB Man Injured in NYE Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred New Year's Eve in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 25-year-old Ahn N. Le of Whiteman Air Force Base, was at Route D and Route Y just after 7 p.m., when Le failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across the roadway, ran off the right side and struck a ditch.
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Warsaw man seriously injured during police chase through Dallas County
A Benton County man suffers serious injuries during a police chase about 30 miles south of his hometown in neighboring Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon Hensley, 38, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Preston early Saturday morning when he crashed his truck. The patrol says Hensley’s pickup truck traveled off the side of the road, where it struck a fence and overturned.
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A bond was set for a woman charged with assault in relation to a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station in Columbia. Jasmine B. Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. The Columbia Police Department said on Dec. 19 that it was looking for Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, on suspicion The post Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to online court records, Columbia resident Noah Solbrekken has a court hearing on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing at Boone County Court House. Solbrekken is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to Columbia Police, Solbrekken is charged in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting The post Hearing for man charged in Clark Lane shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
