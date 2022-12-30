Read full article on original website
Are You Bipolar or Do You Have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder?
I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.
Should You Try Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy?
Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) may help treatment-resistant depression as well as PTSD, chronic pain, OCD, and anxiety. Ketamine has been used as an anesthetic for decades, but its role as a psychoactive substance is well-known. The FDA approved ketamine for treating severe clinical depression in 2019. Ketamine combined with psychotherapy shows...
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
Recognizing and Understanding Emotional Manipulation
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image 2GXD4JCB7W. Over the past ten years, I have learned that my mental well-being is equally as important as my physical well-being. As a yoga instructor, I talk a lot about staying balanced in body, mind, and spirit, but I somehow overlooked the importance of my soul. I managed to keep my mind decluttered and my spirits high. Meanwhile, the light of my soul was being dimmed by a manipulative relationship that I could not see.
The Narcissistic Behavior
Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
Schizophreniform disorder
Symptoms of schizophrenia lasting fewer than 6 months may be schizophreniform disorder, a condition that can include hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Schizophrenia spectrum disorders are mental health conditions that present with symptoms of psychosis or altered reality perception. The length, number, and prominent types of your symptoms can help determine your diagnosis.
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
Can Bipolar Disorder Show Up in a Brain Scan?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts at least 4.4% of Americans. This mental condition features pronounced bouts of depression and mania. While it is challenging to live with, the proper treatment protocol can support those with this diagnosis and help them achieve a great quality of life.
How to Practice STOP Mindfulness
The “STOP” acronym stands for stop, take a breath, observe, and proceed. This four-step technique can take a minute or less. Mindfulness has a number of well-recorded benefits. There are many ways to practice mindfulness, the STOP technique being one popular method. If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or...
How to Communicate With a Narcissist
Not responding is the best communication with narcissists, but it's often unrealistic or impossible. It's important to recognize that most of a narcissist's communication is deceptive. Dropping the expectation that narcissistic patterns and manipulation can be solved is freeing for the victim. Narcissism is a trending topic in contemporary literature,...
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
I'll Be on Antidepressants for the Rest of My Life
I’ve been taking one form of psychotropic medication or another since I was 25 and I will be 62 in a couple of months. Okay, I had to use a calculator, but that’s almost 37 years. That’s a long time. I don’t know how many more years I have left, but I know one thing: I will be on antidepressants until I die.
What to know about Parkinson's and anxiety
Anxiety is a recognized comorbidity of Parkinson’s disease. This means that a person with Parkinson’s has a higher likelihood of experiencing anxiety compared with the regular population. Anxiety affects an estimated. 20–40% — of people with Parkinson’s. Despite this, many do not seek a diagnosis or treatment for...
What Is Malaise?
If you've ever felt off, but couldn't figure out what exactly was wrong, you might have experienced malaise. Malaise is not a condition, but it can appear as a symptom of many other health conditions. It is characterized by a sense of weakness, tiredness, discomfort, or feeling unwell. Sometimes malaise is confused with fatigue, which can co-occur with malaise, but fatigue is a distinct condition characterized by exhaustion that does not improve with rest. What Causes Malaise?Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell that may be a symptom of multiple health conditions, reactions to medications, or other causes.Research says that...
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
