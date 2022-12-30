MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — German midfielder Christoph Kramer extended his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach for another two seasons Tuesday. The 31-year-old Kramer, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, had been due to become a free agent at the end of the season. The new deal runs through the end of the 2024-25 season, by which time Kramer will be 34.

15 HOURS AGO