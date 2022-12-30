Read full article on original website
Christoph Kramer extends Gladbach contract to 2025
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — German midfielder Christoph Kramer extended his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach for another two seasons Tuesday. The 31-year-old Kramer, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, had been due to become a free agent at the end of the season. The new deal runs through the end of the 2024-25 season, by which time Kramer will be 34.
Rampant Man United wins again, not missing departed Ronaldo
On the day Cristiano Ronaldo was presented at his new Saudi Arabian club, his former team Manchester United again showed it is not missing the Portugal superstar. United has won four straight matches since agreeing to terminate Ronaldo's contract during the World Cup, the latest coming Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Newcastle holds Premier League leader Arsenal to 0-0 draw
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle didn't get the win but held Premier League leader Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers Tuesday. The Gunners have scored in every other league game this season en route to what is now an eight-point lead over Manchester City, which plays at Chelsea on Thursday.
Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton's winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
