Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago

CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings.

The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.

New bodycam footage shows police officers speaking with victim Xana Kernodle at the home on King Street just weeks before the murder
In the bodycam footage, Moscow police warn Xana about the "loud music and yelling" Credit: Moscow Police Department
Officers responded to the home on King Street over Labor Day weekend
The Idaho University victims pictured, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves Credit: instagram/@kayleegoncalves

According to ABC News, it was the second noise complaint call Moscow police responded to at the residence that night.

"I can hear you from clear down the road when we were coming up here, and we can hear the music," the officer tells Xana at the door, to which she calmly responds: "I'm so sorry about that."

"Any outside music, any loud yelling needs to be done, cause next time you're getting a ticket," the officer states.

Moscow police told ABC that noise complaints are a common theme around the town, dominated by its university population.

The new video comes almost two months since Xana, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead at the King Street home on November 13.

The four students were found brutally stabbed to death on the second and third floors of their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Investigators believe the victims were killed in their sleep with a military-grade knife.

Some of the victims had defense wounds, according to authorities. None were sexually assaulted.

According to Newsnation's Brian Entin, Kaylee's injuries were “significantly more brutal” than the three other victims.

Two other roommates, who were inside the house at the time of the murders, were unharmed.

Seven weeks after the quadruple murders, the home will be cleaned up on Friday and the property will be returned to the owner.

The Moscow Police Department said it is working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to “begin remediation of the residence by a private company.”

“Starting Friday morning, we are going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence and begin cleaning,” Moscow police Chief James Fry said in a video statement on Thursday.

Merida McClanahan, a supervisor at Team Idaho Real Estate and Property Management, told the Idaho Statesman that the cleanup will involve removing both biohazardous materials and forensic chemicals used by law enforcement for evidence processing.

The property owner “doesn’t have future plans at this time” for the three-story house, McClanahan told the outlet.

PUZZLING MURDERS

The shocking killings marked the first homicides in Moscow in seven years.

For weeks the puzzling case has stumped Moscow police and FBI agents alike.

Surveillance footage from a food truck in town on the night of the murders showed Madison and Kaylee chatting and smiling while they picked up pasta at around 1:41am on November 13.

Police revealed the girls, who did not appear startled or scared, took an Uber ride home, where they were found dead in the morning. All four victims were home by 1:56am.

Moscow PD said when responding units arrived, the door to the home was open, there was no sign of forced entry or damage inside the house, and nothing appeared to be missing.

No murder weapon has been recovered, however, authorities believe a Rambo-style knife was used in the killings.

Moscow police are also looking to speak with the driver of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate, who they believe was outside the house during the crime.

Detectives have also collected hours of surveillance footage from a local gas station on December 13, where a worker saw a white sedan drive past in the early morning hours the night of the killings, an overnight assistant told Fox News Digital.

So far, police have yet to name a suspect or person of interest.

Seven weeks after the murders, Moscow police have yet to name a suspect or person of interest Credit: Reuters

Newsmeister
3d ago

This is journalism at its worst…the police body cam footage is NOT chilling, and has nothing to do with the case.

