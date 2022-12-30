Ketchikan police chief indicted for assault

A Ketchikan grand jury returned an indictment Thursday for Ketchikan Police Chief Jeffrey Harrison Walls, for one count of assault in the third degree and misdemeanor charges. The charges stem from an incident at the Salmon Falls Resort restaurant on Sept. 10, while the chief was off-duty having a drink with his wife at the bar. A drunken patron allegedly assaulted the chief and his wife, which led to the altercation.

The Alaska State Troopers responded and investigated the matter.

Five misdemeanor counts were added to the charges: three counts of assault in the fourth degree, and two counts of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Walls faces up to five years in prison.

Walls’ arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 11 am in Ketchikan before Superior Court Judge Katherine Lybrand.

The case is being handled by the Office of Special Prosecutions.