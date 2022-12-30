Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soy, wheat, corn sag as traders reduce risk in new year
Weather seen as 'mixed bag' in dry Argentina, brokers say. CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) grain and soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday as the dollar rallied and broad-based selling hit a range of markets, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled, pressured by a gloomy...
CBOT Calls-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn even-down 2 cents, wheat down 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures ease, pressured by a...
India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market in 10 days - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering selling 2.1 million tonnes of wheat in open market to control food inflation and a final decision will be taken in the next 10 days, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday. The intervention is being planned by the government via...
Soybeans close at one-week low | Tuesday, January 3, 2023
March corn ended the day down 6¢ while March soybeans are down 29¢. At $14.94, March soybeans are at the lowest price since this time last week. CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 16¢. Live cattle are...
TABLE-Ukraine grain exports down 30% in first half of 2022/23 season
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Grain export shipments from Ukraine, a major global grower and exporter, fell by almost 30% year on year in the first half of the 2022/23 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed. The following are details of Ukrainian grain exports. UKRAINE'S GRAIN EXPORTS IN H1 2022/23 SEASON commodity H1 2022/23 H1 2021/22 2022/23 vs (tonnes) (tonnes) 2021/22 (%) wheat 8,382,000 15,819,000 -47.0 corn 12,523,000 10,824,000 +15.7 barley 1,623,000 5,196,000 -68.8 GRAIN TOTAL 22,613,000 32,199,000 -29.8 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
Review and evaluate your 2022 grain marketing plan
In this era of spreadsheets and QuickBooks accounting, I still like to take a pen and pad and write down trading strategies and ideas for future articles. I find it rewarding to write and then review my ideas as I update my hand-drawn charts. Only then do I pull out my laptop.
Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Asian equities rose on Wednesday, while the dollar was on the back foot after a steep spike overnight, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.
Brazil's fuel tax exemption to last 1 year for diesel; 2 months for gasoline, ethanol
BRASILIA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided that a federal tax exemption for fuels will last one year for diesel and biodiesel, and two months for gasoline and ethanol, a decree published in the official gazette showed on Monday. Lula had already announced...
India aims for $17 bln cut in food, fertiliser subsidies in 2023/24 - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - India aims to cut spending on food and fertiliser subsidies to 3.7 trillion rupees ($44.6 billion) in the fiscal year from April, down 26% from this year, two government officials said, to rein in a fiscal deficit that ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food and fertiliser...
3 Big Things Today, January 3, 2023
Grain and soybean trading will resume this morning after being closed for the New Year's holiday on Monday. 2. Agricultural Prices Received Index Rises 4.5% Month-to-Month. An index of agricultural prices received rose 4.5% month-to-month in November and 23% from the same month a year earlier, USDA said in a report.
Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown.
