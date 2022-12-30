Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and...
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization
A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
Police arrest man connected to attempted murder at P.F. Chang's
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fight that happened at P.F. Chang's on 1805 East River Road.
Wanted suspect captured after chase and rollover on I-19
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 39-Year-Old Michael Caylor after a chase on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road.
ABC 15 News
Northbound Interstate-19 in Tucson closed for 'law enforcement incident' Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. — A "law enforcement incident" closed the northbound lanes of I-19 in south Tucson Saturday. Officials have not yet shared what led up to the incident. Visuals from the scene show multiple DPS and police vehicles, along with several other vehicles, on the highway. Interstate 19 is...
KOLD-TV
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
KOLD-TV
I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control. Expect delays and...
KOLD-TV
Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another person to the hospital on New Year’s Day. According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Angel Bonillas was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $275,000 bond.
Section 8 housing waitlist to re-open for the first time in more than 5 years
The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson is re-opening on Tuesday. Applicants will be selected in February using a lottery system.
500 jobs expected at new casino
Expect five to six hundred new jobs in the area of Grant and I-10. That’s the workforce the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is expecting for a new casino complex it’s now able to build there.
Deputies arrest man suspected of robbing two Chase branches
Pima County deputies have arrested a man charged with robbing multiple banks in the Tucson area in December.
KOLD-TV
Man charged in two bank robberies
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with two bank robberies in the Tucson area in December. Jorge Villagrana, 29, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and booked into the Pima County jail. He faces multiple robbery charges. On Dec. 16, around 10:30 a.m.,...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
thisistucson.com
Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson
Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
Comments / 1