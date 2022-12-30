ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLD-TV

Man gets nearly 2 decades in prison for fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 3, in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson last year. Damien Esquire Hall, 32, received an 18-year sentence with less than a year of credit for time served. On Nov. 29, Hall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization

A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Real estate transactions

SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control. Expect delays and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man facing attempted murder charge after fight at Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a fight that sent another person to the hospital on New Year’s Day. According to police, 39-year-old Ramon Angel Bonillas was taken into custody Monday, Jan. 2. He was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $275,000 bond.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man charged in two bank robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with two bank robberies in the Tucson area in December. Jorge Villagrana, 29, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and booked into the Pima County jail. He faces multiple robbery charges. On Dec. 16, around 10:30 a.m.,...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Tania's 33 and 13 other places to find bomb menudo in Tucson

Editor's note: This story was originally published in January 2022. The back of Tania’s 33 is like if what lurked behind the Wizard of Oz’s green curtain was actually amazing. Past the plastic flaps that separate the front and back of house, behind the horseshoe-shaped grill, steam table and fry bay that produce most of the items on their prodigious menu, you’ll find a narrow hallway lined with stock pot stoves.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
TUCSON, AZ

