BREAKING: Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes have dipped back into the transfer portal to land their latest commitment and it's a big one. Safety Ja Had'Carter who had previously played and starred for the Syracuse Orange, has announced he has decided to transfer to Ohio State. This is a big addition for the Buckeyes....
Ohio State's Ryan Day 'wouldn't change' run call as Buckeyes came up short in College Football Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State came up one point short of beating top-ranked and defending national champions Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, losing 42-41. But it’s not a stretch to say the Buckeyes had the Bulldogs right where they wanted them late in the game. While...
Ohio State shares message from Georgia grad commending Buckeyes for prioritizing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s health
Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left early during the Buckeyes' 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Peach Bowl Saturday after entering concussion protocol in wake of a hit he took late in the third quarter. Harrison had 5 catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns and counting before he left the game, expressing a desire to return to action but being overruled by trainers. Ohio State fans may be haunted over what could have been had Harrison returned to action considering the Buckeyes went on to blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the defeat, but the Buckeyes earned considerable praise for prioritizing Harrison's longterm health when the stakes were high on the field.
Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh name Big Ten Freshman of the Week for third consecutive week
Brice Sensabaugh was expected to come in and make a quick impact at Ohio State. As a part of a highly-rated freshman class, Sensabaugh has delivered through the first 13 games of the Buckeyes' 2022-23 season and has begun to receive individual accolades for his performances. On Tuesday, the Big...
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Ohio State working hard to fill The Schott for match-up with No. 1 Purdue
Ohio State is working hard to fill Value City Arena as the men’s basketball team hosts No. 1-ranked Purdue on Thursday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally by Fox Sports 1. OSU played in front of some sparse crowds for several of...
Steve Says: Answering the questions after OSU's tough semifinal loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – It was a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow late Saturday night as No. 1 Georgia rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 4 Ohio State a 42-41 defeat in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior...
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
