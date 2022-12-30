Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left early during the Buckeyes' 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Peach Bowl Saturday after entering concussion protocol in wake of a hit he took late in the third quarter. Harrison had 5 catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns and counting before he left the game, expressing a desire to return to action but being overruled by trainers. Ohio State fans may be haunted over what could have been had Harrison returned to action considering the Buckeyes went on to blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the defeat, but the Buckeyes earned considerable praise for prioritizing Harrison's longterm health when the stakes were high on the field.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO