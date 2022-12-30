Read full article on original website
Ohio State's Ryan Day 'wouldn't change' run call as Buckeyes came up short in College Football Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State came up one point short of beating top-ranked and defending national champions Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, losing 42-41. But it’s not a stretch to say the Buckeyes had the Bulldogs right where they wanted them late in the game. While...
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles' mother sends message after missed field goal in Buckeyes' loss to Georgia
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal that would have sent his team to the national championship. In the wake of the loss his mother, Jackie Ruggles, has spoken out. She says that her son takes "full responsibility" for the missed kick.
Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh name Big Ten Freshman of the Week for third consecutive week
Brice Sensabaugh was expected to come in and make a quick impact at Ohio State. As a part of a highly-rated freshman class, Sensabaugh has delivered through the first 13 games of the Buckeyes' 2022-23 season and has begun to receive individual accolades for his performances. On Tuesday, the Big...
Ohio State working hard to fill The Schott for match-up with No. 1 Purdue
Ohio State is working hard to fill Value City Arena as the men’s basketball team hosts No. 1-ranked Purdue on Thursday night. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally by Fox Sports 1. OSU played in front of some sparse crowds for several of...
Steve Says: Answering the questions after OSU's tough semifinal loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – It was a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow late Saturday night as No. 1 Georgia rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 4 Ohio State a 42-41 defeat in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior...
Predicting Clemson's Class of 2024: Offense
Nearly a year out from next year's early signing period, Clemson247 takes a crack at comprising Clemson's Class of 2024. Obviously, some of this will be comedically wrong.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
