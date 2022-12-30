Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
Why perfectionists in medicine need to practice compassion
I recently read the article, “Perfectionism will kill you.”. Our perfectionism is often worn like a badge of honor. It signifies our complete commitment, at times at the expense of others. Wanting to do your best job is what drives “good” perfectionism. Woody Allen quipped, “80 percent of life is just showing up.” And the other 20 percent is reserved for perfectionists.
KevinMD.com
From cough to cancer: one woman’s determination to find answers and relief
My mom is putting garlic oil in her ears because her house cleaner told her it would help with her recent hearing loss. When I asked her why she was continuing to do this even after being assessed by two physicians, including an ear, nose, and throat specialist, she just shrugged and told me she wants to fix the problem.
KevinMD.com
Keep the faith: Why the role of spiritual care in health care is critical
This time of year, advice abounds on how to develop New Year’s resolutions that last. Some assert the need for resolutions and goals that reflect the deep desire for meaning-making, living life to the fullest extent possible, and establishing healthier, fuller lives moving forward. Spiritual care is an essential...
KevinMD.com
Shame as an unethical teaching tool
The senior medical student is hours into her on-call shift on her surgical rotation. She’s been up since four, exhausted, and can’t remember if she had eaten anything since breakfast. The staff surgeon on call “pimps” her on surgical anatomy, pointing at the various arteries and veins in the patient lying in front of them on the operating table. The student has difficulty remembering the various arteries and nerves while her stomach is grumbling, trying to stay alert. In response to the continuous line of questioning, she responds, “I’m not sure of the answer. I will make sure to look it up later this evening and study it tonight.” After a barrage of questions, the staff surgeon turns to her and says, “It is a privilege to be in this OR. You clearly don’t know your anatomy. Scrub out.”
KevinMD.com
Let teens self-consent to vaccines
I still remember the exhilaration I felt upon learning that my peers and I could finally return to our in-person classrooms. After a year of Zoom lectures, asynchronous exams, and more, the prospect of seeing each other again thrilled us. However, we had not anticipated the constant fear and uncertainty...
KevinMD.com
Reflections from a (former) self-compassion and boundary setting skeptic
Self-compassion does not make you soft. Boundaries do not make you closed off or selfish. I had to repeat this many times before I started to understand how true and how essential self-compassion and boundaries are in our lives. I did not realize how much I maintained my resistance to...
KevinMD.com
A physician’s passion for obstetrics-gynecology [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “As trainees, we have unpredictable schedules. Sometimes we work days; others, we work long nights. As the weekends come by, my best friend inevitably asks me: “Who’s showing up this week at work, Batman or Bruce Wayne? This week Batman is showing up to catch babies. And frankly, there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing at 3 a.m.”
KevinMD.com
You can take your teeth to the grave
My grandma went to her grave with no teeth. I made a full denture for my dad as a dental student. But you can take your natural teeth to your grave. Just before last Halloween, there was a sign near the elevator on my floor in my building in Greenwich Village asking the tenants to check a box if they welcome trick-or-treaters. That means our willingness to give children cavity-causing candy. In front of the box next to my apartment number I wrote, “Sorry, I am a dentist.”
Comments / 0