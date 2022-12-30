The senior medical student is hours into her on-call shift on her surgical rotation. She’s been up since four, exhausted, and can’t remember if she had eaten anything since breakfast. The staff surgeon on call “pimps” her on surgical anatomy, pointing at the various arteries and veins in the patient lying in front of them on the operating table. The student has difficulty remembering the various arteries and nerves while her stomach is grumbling, trying to stay alert. In response to the continuous line of questioning, she responds, “I’m not sure of the answer. I will make sure to look it up later this evening and study it tonight.” After a barrage of questions, the staff surgeon turns to her and says, “It is a privilege to be in this OR. You clearly don’t know your anatomy. Scrub out.”

