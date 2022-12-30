ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Top 10 stories of 2022 at Robeson Community College

By Staff report
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
Robeson Community College made a list of the school’s greatest achievements in 2020.

LUMBERTON — The year 2022 has been a remarkable year for Robeson Community College. With much of the impacts of the pandemic fading into the distant past, many things seemed to be returning back to normal with the college holding many in-person events, such as an outdoor graduation, the first Homecoming Celebration, and much, much more.

The full article on the RCC website can be found at https://www.robeson.edu/top-10-stories-of-2022-at-robeson-community-college/

Below are listed some of the most talked about stories on the RCC Campus this year and links to The Robesonian’s relevant articles concerning each event or events:

The Golden Knights land on campus at the opening of the RCC military-affiliated resource center:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/178684/golden-knights-headline-rcc-military-affiliated-resource-center

https://www.robesonian.com/news/178476/u-s-armys-golden-knights-to-jump-for-opening-of-veterans-center-at-robeson-community-college

RCC begins truck driving program with Mountaire Farms donation:

https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/179199/mountaire-farms-donates-2-trucks-to-rccs-truck-driving-academy

https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/235998/rccs-truck-driving-academy-up-and-running

Emergency Medical Services Building opening:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/178857/rcc-cuts-ribbon-on-new-ems-facility

Largest RCC class in history and enrollment surge:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/199947/more-than-300-students-receive-degrees-during-rcc-commencement

https://www.robesonian.com/news/236239/rcc-rebounds-enrollment-swears-in-trustees

https://www.robesonian.com/news/237278/rcc-welcomes-back-students-sees-growing-enrollment

https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/237741/college-career-readiness-enrollment-at-rcc-skyrocket

Nursing program accolades, largest graduating class, achieving national accreditation:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/239232/rcc-nursing-program-earns-accreditation

https://www.robesonian.com/news/240095/rcc-addresses-nursing-shortage

https://www.robesonian.com/news/239185/rcc-paints-campus-pink-for-breast-cancer-awareness

Launch of a major apprenticeship campaign:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/235708/business-apprenticeship-day-set-for-june-29-at-robeson-community-college

https://www.robesonian.com/news/236078/dekk-corp-joins-rcc-for-apprentiship-program

https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/235550/rcc-to-be-featured-in-saturday-television-broadcast

https://www.robesonian.com/news/236757/rcc-director-takes-part-in-business-nc-roundtable-discussion

RCC on WWAY’s Carolina Beat:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/236611/robeson-community-college-on-the-carolina-beat

RCC students win at North Carolina SkillsUSA competition:

No Robesonian article.

Cybersecurity students present at Washington D.C. conference:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/239478/rcc-cybersecurity-students-faculty-seize-the-moment-in-washington-dc

Most successful golf tournament in history raises $80,000:

https://www.robesonian.com/news/238390/robeson-community-college-homecoming-week-details

https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/238319/homecomings-in-robeson-county

https://www.robesonian.com/sports/238501/tar-heel-wolfpack-legends-to-play-in-rccs-bullard-golf-tournament

