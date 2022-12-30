Top 10 stories of 2022 at Robeson Community College
LUMBERTON — The year 2022 has been a remarkable year for Robeson Community College. With much of the impacts of the pandemic fading into the distant past, many things seemed to be returning back to normal with the college holding many in-person events, such as an outdoor graduation, the first Homecoming Celebration, and much, much more.
Below are listed some of the most talked about stories on the RCC Campus this year and links to The Robesonian’s relevant articles concerning each event or events:
The Golden Knights land on campus at the opening of the RCC military-affiliated resource center:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/178684/golden-knights-headline-rcc-military-affiliated-resource-center
https://www.robesonian.com/news/178476/u-s-armys-golden-knights-to-jump-for-opening-of-veterans-center-at-robeson-community-college
RCC begins truck driving program with Mountaire Farms donation:
https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/179199/mountaire-farms-donates-2-trucks-to-rccs-truck-driving-academy
https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/235998/rccs-truck-driving-academy-up-and-running
Emergency Medical Services Building opening:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/178857/rcc-cuts-ribbon-on-new-ems-facility
Largest RCC class in history and enrollment surge:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/199947/more-than-300-students-receive-degrees-during-rcc-commencement
https://www.robesonian.com/news/236239/rcc-rebounds-enrollment-swears-in-trustees
https://www.robesonian.com/news/237278/rcc-welcomes-back-students-sees-growing-enrollment
https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/237741/college-career-readiness-enrollment-at-rcc-skyrocket
Nursing program accolades, largest graduating class, achieving national accreditation:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/239232/rcc-nursing-program-earns-accreditation
https://www.robesonian.com/news/240095/rcc-addresses-nursing-shortage
https://www.robesonian.com/news/239185/rcc-paints-campus-pink-for-breast-cancer-awareness
Launch of a major apprenticeship campaign:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/235708/business-apprenticeship-day-set-for-june-29-at-robeson-community-college
https://www.robesonian.com/news/236078/dekk-corp-joins-rcc-for-apprentiship-program
https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/235550/rcc-to-be-featured-in-saturday-television-broadcast
https://www.robesonian.com/news/236757/rcc-director-takes-part-in-business-nc-roundtable-discussion
RCC on WWAY’s Carolina Beat:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/236611/robeson-community-college-on-the-carolina-beat
RCC students win at North Carolina SkillsUSA competition:
Cybersecurity students present at Washington D.C. conference:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/239478/rcc-cybersecurity-students-faculty-seize-the-moment-in-washington-dc
Most successful golf tournament in history raises $80,000:
https://www.robesonian.com/news/238390/robeson-community-college-homecoming-week-details
https://www.robesonian.com/uncategorized/238319/homecomings-in-robeson-county
https://www.robesonian.com/sports/238501/tar-heel-wolfpack-legends-to-play-in-rccs-bullard-golf-tournament
