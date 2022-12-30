Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBUR
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
WTOK-TV
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
WTOK-TV
Mobile PD: 9 people wounded, 1 dead in downtown Mobile New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that one person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Police told FOX10 News that at about 11:14 p.m. they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
1 dead, 9 hurt in shooting near New Year's Eve party in Alabama
One person was killed and nine hurt in a shooting a few blocks away from where thousands were in the streets for a New Year's Eve party in downtown Mobile, Alabama, police said. TV news footage showed police officers running and on horseback rushing to the area where the shooting...
WTOK-TV
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” passes away at the age of 65 after fight with cancer
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
Sheriff: Be on lookout for men who robbed rural Mississippi truck stop
Mississippi police are looking for two suspects who entered a rural truck stop and stole large amounts of cash from the business. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, George County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the 4-Mile Truck Stop, in the Rocky Creek community of George County.
wxxv25.com
Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast
After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
WKRG
WEATHER AWARE Tuesday into Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The next big weathermaker to impact the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast is set to arrive early this week. A strong area of low pressure and trailing cold front will move east out of the Central Plains early Monday morning. Deep moisture surging ahead of the advancing cold front will set the stage for a multi-day severe weather event over the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast.
eastcoasttraveller.com
35-Foot-High Rocking Chair in Gulfport MS
Visiting the 35-Foot-High Rocking Chair in Gulfport, Mississippi. There's plenty to do in the Gulfport, Mississippi area, including outdoor recreation, museums, arts and cultural events, and shopping. You may even see a few cool outdoor sculptures. The Seabee Heritage Center is a great place to learn about the history of...
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
Comments / 0