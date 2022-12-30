ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11

A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PICAYUNE, MS
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast

After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WKRG

WEATHER AWARE Tuesday into Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The next big weathermaker to impact the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast is set to arrive early this week. A strong area of low pressure and trailing cold front will move east out of the Central Plains early Monday morning. Deep moisture surging ahead of the advancing cold front will set the stage for a multi-day severe weather event over the Southeast U.S. and Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

35-Foot-High Rocking Chair in Gulfport MS

Visiting the 35-Foot-High Rocking Chair in Gulfport, Mississippi. There's plenty to do in the Gulfport, Mississippi area, including outdoor recreation, museums, arts and cultural events, and shopping. You may even see a few cool outdoor sculptures. The Seabee Heritage Center is a great place to learn about the history of...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy