Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd, Tyler Higbee questionable vs. Chargers

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Keeping with the frustrating tradition of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams have a couple of starters who are dealing with injuries this week, which has been the case seemingly every week this season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the Rams are listing Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee as questionable to play.

Floyd has a stomach bug and is uncertain to play. He only popped up on the injury report Friday after getting a rest day on Thursday. Higbee was limited on Thursday and had his elbow checked out, but Sean McVay said he’s expected to play.

Greg Gaines is dealing with a shoulder injury but he’s practicing on Friday and should be good to go for Sunday against the Chargers. He doesn’t carry an injury designation into this game, nor does Ty Nsekhe or Marquise Copeland.

For the Chargers, Derwin James has been ruled out with a concussion, which he suffered on Monday night against the Colts. Fullback Zander Horvath is questionable with an ankle injury.

