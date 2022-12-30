Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced
Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
Cape Gazette
66 in ’66 - Still friends after all these years!
Most class reunions only happen every five or so years, but my Milton high school Class of 1966 classmates meet for some kind of get-together almost every month of the year, usually for a potluck supper or at Irish Eyes in downtown Milton. I was a late bloomer at these events, but now the rebel has come into the flock, and my husband and I are devotees.
rehobothfoodie.com
Zava Milton OPEN
Restaurateur Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt have opened their second location of the ZAVA coffee shop/eatery concept located in the old FoxHole space at 102 Federal St. in Milton (at the corner of Federal and Union). The Rehoboth location is in The Avenue Hotel complex at the corner of S....
Cape Gazette
Milford Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Kiss My Axe new location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family recently celebrated a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration with Scott and Michelle Harris, owners of Kiss My Axe at their new location at 586 Milford-Harrington Highway, Milford. Kiss My Axe is the axe-throwing place to go to...
WBAL Radio
Financial challenges for upcoming offshore wind farm near Ocean City
The company that received millions to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City said there are financial challenges. The head of the Danish power company "Ørsted' told the Wall Street Journal money troubles threatened to derail several East Coast projects. Issues with the supply chain, rising interest rates and inflation have made it expensive to build.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 30, 2022
The Ocean City beachfront has changed dramatically over the past 65 years. In this picture (circa 1955) taken from a balcony at the old Commander Hotel, the narrowness of the beach in that era is evident, and the photo was taken on low tide. The placement of the umbrellas suggests...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. council to conduct first session of the year
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County will be having its first council meeting of the year tomorrow evening. On the agenda, officials are set to discuss capital improvement programs for the fiscal year 2024 through 2028. Wicomico County executive Julie Giordano will also be swearing in new faces for county positions.
WBOC
Caroline County Corporal Dies
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of it's own. On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced the death of Corporal Lucas L. Nagel on December 31, 2022. The Office says CPL Nagel lost his battle with PTSD and took his own life. CPL...
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
WBOC
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's
Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems.
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus. The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been...
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested for DUI after crashing truck into boat in Talbot Co.
TALBOT CO., Md. – A Salisbury man has been charged with DUI following an accident investigation. On December 27th, deputies responded to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a reported crash. Deputies located a Chevrolet pickup truck that had driven off of the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in Dogwood Harbor.
WBOC
Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County
DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
Comments / 0