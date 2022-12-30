DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.

