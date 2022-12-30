The United Kingdom is headed toward the top position of the crypto market across the world. As a part of Rishi Sunak’s plan to make the country a crypto hub in the world, the United Kingdom is considering passing a law that grants tax exemption to non-resident or foreign inventors who purchase cryptocurrency through a local manager or broker. Furthermore, this comes after a tax break was announced in December. Tax exemption is scheduled to be enforced this Sunday effectively.

1 DAY AGO