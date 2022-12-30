Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Springhill gets Little Free Pantry
SPRINGHILL, La. – This north Webster Parish city has become the latest in the state to have its own Little Free Pantry. Supporters joined for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at 400 N. Giles St. at the Springhill Chamber of Commerce, where the free-standing pantry has been set up for those in need to access.
Greenwood residents urged to conserve water usage
GREENWOOD, La. -- Monday's storms are getting the blame for water woes in Greenwood. Mayor Brad Edwards said Tuesday in a social media post the storm shut down the town's pump at Caddo Lake. That means no water can be pumped to the plant. Town crews are working to get...
MPC to consider redevelopment of old school site in Lakeside
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A request to rezone property in the Lakeside neighborhood for a mixed income housing development will be considered Wednesday by the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission, board Chairman Bill Robertson said Tuesday in a news release. Beechwood Residential, a Baton Rouge development firm, wants to build 60 one-,...
Severe Weather 1-2-23
SHREVEPORT, La. - Violent weather capped off the long New Year's weekend across the ArkLaTex. Footage from KTBS 3 viewer Brooke Arbuckle shows a funnel cloud moving across the sky in the Belmont community of Sabine Parish.
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
Lightning bolt strikes apartment on Fern Avenue causing fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A lightning bolt struck the Boulders on Fern in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Shreveport Fire department arrived to heavy smoke coming from the side of the apartment near the chimney. When Shreveport Fire entered the apartment, they found a fire between the floor of the upstairs and downstairs apartments.
Shelby County schedules events to verify FCC broadband map accessibility
CENTER, Texas – The federal government will soon be sending more than $40 billion to states to expand internet connections and with that the new FCC map will determine how the money is allocated based on the number of unconnected homes. Rural leaders have voiced concerns in their communities...
