New Year's Eve fireworks 2023: Best locations to watch the show in each Australian capital city

As 2022 draws to a close the best spots to catch the iconic New Year's Eve fireworks have been revealed.

There are plenty of events on offer across the country for revellers looking to usher in the New Year with a bang.

The majority of firework displays in all of Australia's major cities are free to attend however most are smoke and alcohol free.

Here's your ultimate guide to the best spots to ring in 2023 as cities prepare to put on the biggest firework displays since Covid-19 reached Australian shores.

Sydney

The vast majority of Sydneysiders are set to make their way to the harbour to watch the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge fireworks display.

A matinee sky show will kick off at 9pm, with the 'main event' reserved for midnight.

Before the fireworks, a smoking ceremony will be held at 7:30pm, with a welcome to country to follow at approximately 8:57pm.

The best spot to catch the fireworks is from the Sydney Opera House, however, spots are limited.

But there are many spots where the fireworks can be viewed at such as Dawes Point, East Circular Quay and Manly Cove.

Some local councils across the city will also host a fireworks display at 9pm including the Northern Beaches Council, Parramatta Council and in the east, Coogee Beach's Goldstein Reserve will hold a 15-minute show.

Transport for NSW is encouraging residents to use public transport to get across the city this year, however it will not be free.

There are no trains scheduled to Circular Quay Station after 5pm with residents urged to walk from other nearby stations like Wynyard or Martin Place.

For a full list of Sydney events, see here.

Melbourne

The state government and the City of Melbourne are pouring $3.94 million into 2022's end-of-year celebrations with around 450,000 people anticipated to head to the city to ring in the new year.

Melbourne families can see the action at specific kid-friendly zones at Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens, Kings Domain and Treasury Gardens for the best fireworks views.

Light installations, food trucks, live music and performances will keep everyone entertained, with no bookings required.

The midnight fireworks display is 'designed to be viewed from afar' and will feature both fireworks and lasers, bringing the city to life.

It is expected to be visible from most parts of the city, however, it is recommended to be seen from spots with skyline views.

Festivities in family-friendly zones will kick off at 6pm and will go on until 1am on New Year's Day.

Brisbane

From the South Bank Parklands you will be able to see the sky light up on December 31 for The Lord Mayor's New Year's Eve Fireworks event.

The event will have two fireworks shows, with a family show at 8.30pm, before the adult show at midnight.

The event is alcohol-free, and free to attend.

The Gold Coast will also light up with about 30 tonnes of fireworks at Coomera, Broadwater Parklands, Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach and Coolangatta.

The displays are among more than 130 organised fireworks events planned for Saturday night.

Adelaide

Many South Australians will head to the states premier fireworks spot at Rymill Park, Murlawirrapurka to welcome 2023.

Attendees can enjoy a 'hybrid' show of both lights and fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight, with the event also featuring live music.

Other events in Adelaide include the collaborative efforts of venues on Peel St and Leigh St which make up the City of Adelaide's 'Midnight Moments'.

There will be live music on both streets, and on-street dining, with participating venues including Eleven, Jennie Wine Bar, Alfred's Bar, Maybe Mae, Leigh Street Luggage, Pink Moon Saloon and more.

If an ocean farewell is more your style, the Glenelg foreshore will again play host to New Year festivities.

An early 9.30pm display of fireworks will run ahead of the traditional midnight display, with family-friendly entertainment kicking off at 7pm on the beach.

Perth

Western Australians are set to descend in droves to Elizabeth Quay Fun Fair to watch the fireworks light up the sky over Swan River.

The fireworks - touted as an 'extravaganza' - will start with the family show at 9pm before the sky lights up again at midnight to usher in 2023.

Open from 5pm, the Elizabeth Quay Fun Fair offers a sideshow alley and rides as well as food trucks to help people enjoy the final hours of 2022.

To get the best view of the fireworks, attendees are recommended to head in early.

Hobart

Tasmanian residents can make their way to Sullivan's Cove along the Derwent River to bring to 2022 to a close in Hobart

In store are two eight-minute firework shows - the first starting at 9.30pm and the second at midnight.

Best viewing of the fireworks display is expected to be from the Taste Of Summer event, the Regatta Grounds, Parliament House Lawns and Princes Park.

Free parking is available at the Regatta Grounds, with plenty of space for families to enjoy the evening from near the Cenotaph.

On an environmentally friendly note all firework debris at the New Years event is biodegradable and therefore will not harm sea life or the surrounding environment.

Canberra

The nations capital will conclude 2022 with Lake Burley Griffin playing host to two fireworks displays on New Year's Eve - one at 9pm and another at midnight.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and set up from 6pm at one of four hub areas along the foreshore.

Regatta Point, Patrick White Lawns, Rond Terrace and Bowen Park are expected to have the best views of the skyline.

Food trucks, first aid, portable toilets and security are among the services available on the night, with DJs located at every hub area to keep the locations pumping leading up to the 9pm fireworks.

There will be two fireworks locations - one at the central basin and one at the east.

The west basin will not feature in this year's display, and unlike previously there will be no hub at Lennox Garden.

Darwin

The Northern Territory will farewell 2022 at the Darwin Waterfront and as well as enjoying fireworks revellers will also be treated to an array of musical talent.

The free event, which is also alcohol and smoke-free, will open at 3pm with entertainment commencing from 5pm.

Birds of Tokyo, Melanie Gray Duo, DJ Lady Kay and the Bananas in Pyjamas are all set to entertain the crowds.

Birds of Tokyo will perform until the 9pm fireworks before DJ Lady Kay will lead into the midnight display.

No alcohol is permitted within the event area, but access to all restaurants remains open.

Picnics at the event are welcome, with food trucks will be available on Kitchener Drive for those who prefer to purchase dinner.

In a slight mood dampener, rainfall is forecast to continue in the Northern Territory as well as northern Western Australia as cyclone Ellie lingers over the states.

Darwin will likely be affected, with forecasts of 25-80mm of rain. The heaviest falls will occur around the Cox Peninsula, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

WHAT THE WEATHER WILL BE IN YOUR CITY ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

CANBERRA

Possible shower. Min 12 - Max 27.

SYDNEY

Possible shower. Min 19 - Max 27.

DARWIN

Heavy showers. Min 25 - Max 30.

BRISBANE

Mostly sunny. Min 21 - Max 28.

MELBOURNE

Possible shower. Min 17 - Max 29.

ADELAIDE

Sunny. Min 15 - Max 32.

PERTH

Mostly Sunny. Min 16 - Max 28.

HOBART .

Mostly Sunny. Min 16 - Max 26.