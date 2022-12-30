Read full article on original website
Lumakras Demonstrates Positive Results for Some Patients with KRAS G12C Pancreatic Cancer
The targeted therapy appeared to be safe and effective in treating patients with KRAS G12C mutated pancreatic cancer, according to results from a recent study. Lumakras (sotorasib), a KRAS G12C inhibitor, demonstrated meaningful anticancer activity with an acceptable safety profile in patients KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer, who were previously heavily treated, according to study results recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
People With Cancer Explain Why They Call Themselves Thrivers and Warriors
Through a survey on social media, CURE® collected responses on what terms people prefer when describing their cancer experiences. Some people who have experienced cancer explain why they have embraced the terms "thriver" and "warrior." The words people choose to describe their cancer journeys matter, especially since people with...
Smoking May Double Risk for Recurrence in Some Patients With Bladder Cancer
Patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who currently smoke or previously smoked should consider quitting to possibly improve health outcomes in survivorship, according to an expert. Patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who have smoked or currently smoke may have an increased risk of disease recurrence, according to recent study...
Model Cancer Clinician, Investigator and Mentor
Dr. J is proactive, creative and practical in planning treatment strategies for his patients. He does not take shortcuts; if the hard way is the right way, then that is what will be done. It is my great pleasure to nominate Dr. Andrzej Jakubowiak for the CURE® 2022 Multiple Myeloma...
Phase 1 Trial to Test if Two Drugs Can Work Together to Treat Patients with RAS/MAPK Pathway-Driven Cancers
Promising early clinical data about the drugs ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 has led to a trial studying the combination of the two drugs in treating patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The first patient was enrolled in a phase 1b trial evaluating the combination of the ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor...
Novel Agent May Improve Dry Mouth Resulting From Radiation Treatment
AAV2-hAQP1 was safe and effective in treating patients with dry mouth symptoms, which is often a result of some cancer treatments like radiation, according to phase 1 study results. Treatment with AAV2-hAQP1 demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements for patients experiencing symptoms of radiation-induced dry mouth, according to positive results of a...
Zolbetuximab and Chemotherapy Combination Demonstrates Positive Results for Some Patients with Gastric Cancers, According to Results from Phase 3 Trial
The combination met its main goal of progression-free survival and secondary goal of overall survival. Zolbetuximab in combination with a chemotherapy regimen including capecitabine and oxaliplatin (CAPOX) demonstrated positive results in patients with HER2-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, according to results of GLOW, a phase 3 clinical trial.
