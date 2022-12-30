Read full article on original website
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Lonnie Walker (tailbone) out again Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker will not play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker is still dealing with the tailbone contusion that caused him to sit out Friday night. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight game. Expect Austin Reaves to remain in the starting five.
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
Zion Williamson (hamstring) ruled out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williamson will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role while Williamson is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 483.7...
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Tuesday's game against Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo will be active on Tuesday night after he sat out on Sunday with a knee ailment. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 58.4 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Tuesday projection includes 32.5...
Joe Harris (knee) available Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets gaurd Joe Harris will play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he landed on the injury report coming into the week. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he has received the green light to take the floor.
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) starting for Atlanta Monday; Griffin to come off bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed De'Andre Hunter (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Hunter was questionable heading into the day, but was cleared to return well in advance of the team's tip-off tonight. He'll start while AJ Griffin moves back to the bench. Hunter has...
Kings' Malik Monk (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday
The Sacramento Kings listed Malik Monk (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Monk is dealing with a new shoulder injury, so it will be important to monitor his status as the Kings prepare for tomorrow's contest. If he is able to play, our models project Monk...
George Hill (illness) probable for Bucks Tuesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill is considered probable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Hill missed Sunday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he is listed as probable. Expect him to play. In 30 games this...
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (hand) headed for extended absence
Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss extended time with a hand injury, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Bagley injured his hand during Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The big man is undergoing further evaluation to determine a recovery timeline. Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Rodney McGruder will have more minutes available while Bagley is out.
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable Monday night for Miami
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is considered questionable to play Monday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis. He's listed questionable, so keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. In 5 games this season,...
Darius Garland (thumb) doubtful Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Garland is dealing with a right thumb sprain. It's why he missed Saturday's contest, and it now appears as though he'll remain sidelined on Monday. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Garland sits as expected, Caris LeVert would likely remain in the starting lineup.
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) out for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Nance Jr. will miss his fourth straight game with shoulder and neck injuries. Expect Jaxson Hayes to log more minutes off the bench on Wednesday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 203.2...
Dewayne Dedmon (health protocols) out again Monday for Heat
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon is still in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He'll remain in them through the start of this week, with his next chance of playing coming Wednesday versus the Lakers.
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
JaMychal Green (health protocols) remains out Monday for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out JaMychal Green (health protocols) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green will miss his seventh-straight game while progressing through the NBA's health and safety protocols. The team has been on a four-game winning streak over the last week without him. Green has...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) ruled out for Thunder's Tuesday matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a non-COVID Illness. Expect Lu Dort to see a boost in usage against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating. Per...
