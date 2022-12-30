Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Garland is dealing with a right thumb sprain. It's why he missed Saturday's contest, and it now appears as though he'll remain sidelined on Monday. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Garland sits as expected, Caris LeVert would likely remain in the starting lineup.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO