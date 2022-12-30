ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goddard, KS

Hutch Post

Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
Save Century II founder expands watchdog role

The city of Wichita has a new auditor. Celeste Racette isn’t actually on the city payroll, but the self-appointed watchdog is adept at getting things done — and undone. Take the hidden 8 percent “ballpark development fee” imposed by owners of the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team on popcorn, T-shirts and other purchases at city-owned Riverfront Stadium last year.
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers

A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed

After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
Grocery tax changes go into effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is the official statement from Ideatek on the billing issue from over the weekend. "On Jan. 2, certain IdeaTek customers received late payment notices because their scheduled autopay was not processed as expected," the company said. "IdeaTek isolated the matter to an issue with its payment processor. As of Monday evening, payments were being processed and new invoice copies were being emailed to all customers that were affected."
