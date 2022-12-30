Read full article on original website
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
theactiveage.com
Save Century II founder expands watchdog role
The city of Wichita has a new auditor. Celeste Racette isn’t actually on the city payroll, but the self-appointed watchdog is adept at getting things done — and undone. Take the hidden 8 percent “ballpark development fee” imposed by owners of the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team on popcorn, T-shirts and other purchases at city-owned Riverfront Stadium last year.
theactiveage.com
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed
After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
Snowfall totals: as much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Elayna Evans located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms the 13-year-old was located safe Monday morning. Teenager Elayna Evans was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023, in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department said Elayna, 13, is a runaway and was last seen before 3 p.m. in the 5100 block of S. Meridian — south of 47th Street South and Meridian. She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a shirt (no specific description.)
Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation
Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year's Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.
KWCH.com
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts. Local sales...
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
New Years weekend DUIs up double from 2022, KHP says
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has released its New Year's Weekend Holiday Activity Report, and it shows law enforcement was more busy this year than they were last.
KWCH.com
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
KAKE TV
Grocery tax changes go into effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
Chief: Wichita cop on desk duty while fight with teens at roller rink is investigated
A portion of the altercation has been circulating on social media following the incident Saturday evening.
wichitabyeb.com
Long-time food truck, The BOMB BBQ, closes as new owners take it in a different direction
After six years, The BOMB BBQ has permanently closed. The food truck originally started in 2016 by Troy and Lia Evans. Troy was a retired armament and munitions specialist (AKA Bomb Builder). He served 25 years in the military with three deployments, which is why 10% of their sales went to Passageways.
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is the official statement from Ideatek on the billing issue from over the weekend. "On Jan. 2, certain IdeaTek customers received late payment notices because their scheduled autopay was not processed as expected," the company said. "IdeaTek isolated the matter to an issue with its payment processor. As of Monday evening, payments were being processed and new invoice copies were being emailed to all customers that were affected."
Two shot on New Year’s Eve in north Wichita
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Wichita on Saturday night, according to law enforcement.
McPherson 911 gets lots of calls, refinery says it is 'flaring event'
MCPHERSON COUNTY— McPherson County 911 started out Monday morning getting a lot of calls about the refinery. They said on social media, "We have spoken to staff (a few times, actually) and just wanted to pass on that yes, they are aware of what's going on and have assured us it's a flaring event."
