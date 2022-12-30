ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQxjN_0jyytovF00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden , to the White House.

It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House , who revealed the details to the Jan. 6 House select committee. The White House “tea and tour” had been a tradition since 1952 when Bess Truman invited Mamie Eisenhower to get a look at the place she would be calling home before she moved in. It’s been honored by every succeeding first lady until Melania broke the tradition. “I was trying to gently say to her — because, again, so often she did things no matter — independent of her husband , and she did what she felt was right. So I was trying to gently say, maybe we reach out and do this anyway,” Grisham told the committee in her testimony.

It was the first time she had ever heard Melania say that they “need to be on the same page with West Wing.” It was especially shocking for Grisham, who had started her White House career as the press secretary because she had been encouraged by the First Lady to “relinquish [her] ties with the West Wing” when she became Melania’s personal aide. “ We’re going to do our own thing . We aren’t going to worry about them,” the former White House adviser claimed. “We are going to do what I want, what I feel is right, and what they say doesn’t matter.”

Buy: I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House $12.99

Grisham noted that her confident attitude changed about two to three weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. It was a shocking turn of events for Melania’s aide because she felt like Donald Trump was suddenly shaping her actions. “She started to say, like, something’s not right here, and let’s listen to the West Wing,” Grisham said. “And she had started to, in my opinion, drink somebody’s Kool-Aid that perhaps this election was stolen .” That drastically different point of view is why Jill never got the opportunity to tour her new home with Melania, but we somehow think she will gracefully revive the tradition whenever the time comes for a new administration.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2He0UE_0jyytovF00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 445

Sherri Stone M
4d ago

naw..now... Melanoma makes her own decisions. she didn't want to be first Lady and S*CKED at it, so she's not going to give a tea party. Jill didn't miss anything from them.

Reply(73)
161
smh..
2d ago

Jill Biden has doctorate in education- full of class. Melania is not anywhere in Jill's league- that's why she plagiarized Michelle's speech- no class. 2 absolutely different leagues.

Reply(22)
70
Bob Bear AKA BABOSO
3d ago

No doubt, his childish games continue, as he pleases his lower IQ supporters by pushing more ignorance into the heads of these losers

Reply(1)
48
Related
SheKnows

Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.  The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...
New York Post

Melania Trump feared Rudy Giuliani walking in on her wearing robe: ex-aide

Former first lady Melania Trump thought her husband Donald was getting “bad advice” in his final months in office and was concerned about unannounced visitors — such as election-denying attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — walking in on her wearing only a robe, according to testimony by her estranged former chief of staff earlier this year. Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee that investigated last year’s Capitol riot that Melania, now 52, thought her husband’s advisers failed him during the final part of his presidency and grew “very upset” when they entered the White House’s residential areas without warning. “She...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reunite To Celebrate Hanukkah With Their Kids After Marital Woes Exposed

Working through their issues? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seemed to be happy when they posed for a photo with their three kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, to celebrate Hanukkah. On Sunday, December 25, the blonde beauty shared a photo of her brood, writing, "Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah ! 🕎."In the photo, Trump, 41, wore a white dress, while Kushner, 41, sported a black suit and red tie. Arabella looked gorgeous in a black dress, while the two boys both wore white shirts. Of course, fans loved seeing the...
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year

Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'A Desperate Cry For Help!': Donald Trump Ridiculed After His 'Major Announcement' Flops

After Donald Trump told his supporters he had a "major announcement" coming up, his fans were less than pleased with the news. On Thursday, December 15, the former president, 76, took to Truth Social to share what was happening. “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe,...
SheKnows

SheKnows

91K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy