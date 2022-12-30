ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay DA charges man in racist In-N-Out TikTok for multiple crimes

By arinekim/TikTok, Greg Wong
The man who was captured in a viral TikTok video allegedly hurling racist and homophobic insults at two Asian Americans inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on Christmas Eve faces several misdemeanor charges stemming from multiple East Bay crimes.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office on Thursday announced Jordan Douglas Krah, a 40 year-old Colorado man, has been charged with a hate crime for the aforementioned In-N-Out incident and battery for allegedly spitting on an individual in Danville the following day.

In addition, law enforcement also learned during the investigation that Krah faces prosecution in Denver for vehicular assault, prosecutors said. Colorado authorities intend to have him extradited back to Denver.

The TikTok post from Saturday, which has reached over 18 million views on the platform, includes the man alleged to be Krah, seemingly unprovoked, verbally attacking the two victims while they ate their food. He called the male victim, who is Korean, “Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend” and a “weird homosexual,” among other slurs. The suspect proceeded to stare at them outside the window of the restaurant for another 10 minutes, according to Arine Kim, the victim who posted the footage which prompted the police investigation.

Krah also is alleged to have spit on the two individuals and threatened to harm them should either go outside, authorities said.

“A threat to one ethnic community is a threat to all communities. There is no place for this crime in Contra Costa County. I commend the San Ramon Police Department for their response to this incident along with the joint efforts of law enforcement locally and in Colorado,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said.

In addition, Krah faces a battery charge for a separate incident in Danville on Christmas day. He allegedly confronted an individual in the parking lot of a Lunardi’s Market and spat at them. Kim said in a follow up TikTok video she was told the individual was Filipino and Krah also “hurled racist remarks” at both the victim and their family.

If convicted, Krah faces a maximum one year prison sentence and six months in county jail. He has posted bail and no arraignment details have been released, prosecutors said.

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

