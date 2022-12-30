What a wild year it’s been, and an unpredictable decade it continues to be. We begin 2023 with mortgage interest rates at 15-year highs, and a steady drumbeat of headlines about an impending recession, and a chronic shortage of prospective employees. It doesn’t sound good…but we’ve been here before. So, what are we going to do? Simple. We’re going to do what this industry always does: we’re going to power through. We’re going to take care of the people on our teams, because without them, nothing happens. We’re going to work with our customers, because we’ll succeed only to the extent that we help them succeed. And we’re going to work closely with our vendors, because we need them as much as they need us.

1 DAY AGO