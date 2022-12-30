Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
Trex sells commercial division
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
lbmjournal.com
Masonite completes acquisition of Endura Products
TAMPA, Fla. — Masonite has announced the completion of its acquisition of Endura Products. “We are excited to complete the acquisition of Endura and add their high-performance door frames and door system components to our product portfolio,” said Howard Heckes, president and CEO, Masonite. “The combination of our two companies is a natural fit, and we are eager to leverage the combined organization to develop innovative new door solutions that accelerate our Doors That Do More strategy and maximize our growth potential. We are thrilled to welcome the Endura team to the Masonite family.”
lbmjournal.com
White Cap partners with Arbor Day Foundation
ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has announced a new corporate partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to support their mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. Through this partnership, White Cap will engage teams across the country to participate in planting their very own...
lbmjournal.com
Leadership changes at Kodiak’s Christensen Lumber
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners announced today that Christensen Lumber’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Tim Ferguson, will now be the president of Christensen Lumber following Tom Christensen’s transition to chairman. “Kodiak believes Tim is the ideal president to lead Christensen’s next chapter of...
lbmjournal.com
Powering through
What a wild year it’s been, and an unpredictable decade it continues to be. We begin 2023 with mortgage interest rates at 15-year highs, and a steady drumbeat of headlines about an impending recession, and a chronic shortage of prospective employees. It doesn’t sound good…but we’ve been here before. So, what are we going to do? Simple. We’re going to do what this industry always does: we’re going to power through. We’re going to take care of the people on our teams, because without them, nothing happens. We’re going to work with our customers, because we’ll succeed only to the extent that we help them succeed. And we’re going to work closely with our vendors, because we need them as much as they need us.
DC News Now
College degrees less in demand by employers
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It is a new dynamic in the market everywhere — fewer employers are demanding a college degree. The state of Maryland has cut college degree requirements for many state jobs, leading to a surge in hiring. Dropping the demand has actually led to a more racially diverse workplace. Some […]
Comments / 0