Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iconic Places In Lake Charles That Are Something Different
Over the last few decades, the landscape and shopping scene in SWLA has changed. In our case, Mother Nature has had a lot to do with local merchants and storefronts relocating or shutting down for good. Hurricane Laura devastated many iconic stores and businesses in Lake Charles. Since the 2020 storm, some longstanding storefronts and shops have rebuilt while others have closed forever.
See Inside The Newly Remodeled Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
One of Lake Charles's favorite restaurants is back! Mr. Bill's Seafood Express is back and ready to pen this week. Mr. Bill's has been shut down since hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the popular local eatery. The storms basically destroyed the entire restaurant. Mr. Bill's is not only a great...
[PHOTOS] Top 5 Cheapest Places To Rent In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Take a look inside five of the cheapest rental properties in Lake Charles. If you are someone you know is looking for an affordable housing option, take a look at the list below and help spread the word. Share this article with your family and friends. Top 5 Cheapest Places...
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
Are Your Kids Bored? New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Week
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this week, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Harlem Globetrotters Coming Back To Lake Charles In April
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters is returning to Southwest Louisiana for one show only. They will be in Lake Charles in April to bring smiles to your kid's faces and entertain your entire family. The Harlem Globetrotters were founded back in 1926 or 97 years ago. They are an exhibition baseball...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0