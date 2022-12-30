ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

texasmetronews.com

Caregiver burden: Easing the physical and mental toll

As the population grows older, more adult children are caring for aging loved ones, either at home or as guardians of family members in assisted living. In fact, more than 11% of Dallas County residents are over age 65, and approximately 25% of patients over age 65 on Medicare have difficulty performing one or more daily activities.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study

Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of boy found stabbed to death

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day. Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond. According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him. "It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother.  She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW

In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Claremont Drive

On December 31, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Claremont Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man and woman shot inside the home. After further investigation, it was determined Martha Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Felipe...
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Inflation who? Local, national retailers see strong holiday shopping season

Local and national retailers saw strong turnout this holiday shopping season as customers remained resilient amid rising prices. Prices for goods and services across the U.S. rose another 0.1% in November, up a total of 7.1% over last year, with the biggest increases coming in fuel, energy and food. But despite continued inflationary pressures holiday sales increased 7.6%, higher than the 7.1% increase projected by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which released the data Dec. 26. Although those numbers are less than last year, it’s still good news for retailers who rely heavily on the November-to-December shopping period to bolster annual sales.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
DALLAS, TX

