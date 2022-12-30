Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In RichardsonMadocRichardson, TX
texasmetronews.com
Caregiver burden: Easing the physical and mental toll
As the population grows older, more adult children are caring for aging loved ones, either at home or as guardians of family members in assisted living. In fact, more than 11% of Dallas County residents are over age 65, and approximately 25% of patients over age 65 on Medicare have difficulty performing one or more daily activities.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Hospital Nation's Busiest ER: Study
Parkland Memorial Hospital is home to the nation's busiest emergency room according to a study done by NiceRx. In 2022, the Dallas hospital reported the most emergency visits in 2021. Overall, Parkland saw 210,152 ER check-ins. Research revealed that hospitals across DFW saw a rise in hospitalizations from the fast-spreading...
Say hello to some of the first North Texas babies born in the new year!
BURLESON, Texas — The new year has arrived, and North Texas is already saying hello to some new humans. Methodist Richardson Medical Center said it welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 5:44 a.m. Sunday. "Baby Aiden Cabrera couldn't wait for the first sunrise of 2023!" the hospital said...
North Texas woman urges people to think twice before drinking and driving this NYE after losing loved ones in deadly crash
MANSFIELD, Texas — *Editor's note: The video in the player above was from a story that aired in 2021.*. A North Texas woman is pleading with people not to drink and drive during the New Year's Celebrations as 2022 comes to an end. The plea comes after losing loved...
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
WATCH: This all-women’s Dallas gym focuses less on how you look and more on what you can achieve
One of the top things people put on their New Year's resolution list is getting healthier. But for many women, going to a commercial gym is intimidating.
'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of boy found stabbed to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day. Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond. According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him. "It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother. She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives...
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst): Meet our neighborhood’s killer docs
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
CandysDirt.com
Seth Fowler: Predicting The 2023 Real Estate Market in Tarrant County And Beyond With Four Simple Words
It’s that time again for your faithful Tarrant County Tuesday columnist to tell you all about the 2023 real estate market. Time to get your pen and paper ready, or make sure you have enough toner in your dot-matrix printer to print this article. But first, a story. Four...
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Claremont Drive
On December 31, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Claremont Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man and woman shot inside the home. After further investigation, it was determined Martha Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Felipe...
inforney.com
Inflation who? Local, national retailers see strong holiday shopping season
Local and national retailers saw strong turnout this holiday shopping season as customers remained resilient amid rising prices. Prices for goods and services across the U.S. rose another 0.1% in November, up a total of 7.1% over last year, with the biggest increases coming in fuel, energy and food. But despite continued inflationary pressures holiday sales increased 7.6%, higher than the 7.1% increase projected by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which released the data Dec. 26. Although those numbers are less than last year, it’s still good news for retailers who rely heavily on the November-to-December shopping period to bolster annual sales.
Woman, man dead in Buckner Terrace murder-suicide on New Years Eve
A man and a woman are dead from a murder-suicide shooting on New Years Eve. Felipe Gonzalez-Espino and Martha Sanchez-Lopez were found dead inside a home on Claremont Drive
Walmart employee shot during carjacking attempt on New Year's Eve, Waxahachie police say
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An employee at a Walmart in Waxahachie is recovering after being shot during a carjacking attempt on Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at the Walmart and found the 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police,...
fox4news.com
2 dead in Dallas murder-suicide, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life late Saturday night. It happened near Interstate 30 and Hunnicut Road in far east Dallas. Detectives believe 36-year-old Martha Sanchez-Lopez and 27-year-old Felipe Gonzalez-Espino got into an argument at a home. During the...
