The Brooklyn Nets listed Markieff Morris (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris is a late addition to the Nets' injury report for his new non-COVID illness, so his status appears to truly be up in the air for tonight's game against San Antonio. He has been averaging 11.4 minutes per game in the Nets' rotation this season.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO