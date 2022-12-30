Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
George Hill (illness) probable for Bucks Tuesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill is considered probable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Hill missed Sunday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he is listed as probable. Expect him to play. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (knee) available for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler (knee) active for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler missed the Heat's previous game with a knee injury, but has been cleared to play since then. The star did express concerns about not being a full 100-percent healthy, but he should be good to go tonight.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (health protocols) out again Monday for Heat
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon is still in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He'll remain in them through the start of this week, with his next chance of playing coming Wednesday versus the Lakers.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (hand) headed for extended absence
Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss extended time with a hand injury, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Bagley injured his hand during Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The big man is undergoing further evaluation to determine a recovery timeline. Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Rodney McGruder will have more minutes available while Bagley is out.
numberfire.com
Nets' Markieff Morris (illness) questionable Monday
The Brooklyn Nets listed Markieff Morris (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris is a late addition to the Nets' injury report for his new non-COVID illness, so his status appears to truly be up in the air for tonight's game against San Antonio. He has been averaging 11.4 minutes per game in the Nets' rotation this season.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) probable on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets small forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale is on track to return after the veteran missed one contest with an illness. In 31.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project O'Neale to score 23.0 FanDuel points. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) available for Bucks on Tuesday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) will play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Holiday will make his return to the court after an illness forced him to miss three games. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 35.0 FanDuel points. Holiday's Tuesday projection includes 16.8...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) starting for Atlanta Monday; Griffin to come off bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed De'Andre Hunter (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Hunter was questionable heading into the day, but was cleared to return well in advance of the team's tip-off tonight. He'll start while AJ Griffin moves back to the bench. Hunter has...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (health protocols) remains out Monday for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out JaMychal Green (health protocols) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green will miss his seventh-straight game while progressing through the NBA's health and safety protocols. The team has been on a four-game winning streak over the last week without him. Green has...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Tuesday's game against Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo will be active on Tuesday night after he sat out on Sunday with a knee ailment. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 58.4 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Tuesday projection includes 32.5...
numberfire.com
New York's Derrick Rose (knee) questionable on Wednesday
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Rose's status is currently unknown after the veteran was held out one game with a knee contusion. Expect Immanuel Quickley to log more minutes off the bench if Rose is ruled out. Rose's...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (hamstring) ruled out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williamson will not be available after he suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role while Williamson is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 483.7...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland's Wednesday matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Garland is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after Cleveland's guard missed two games with a right thumb sprain. Expect Caris LeVert to see more minutes against a Suns' team ranked 12th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bates-Diop is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined on Saturday. He'll remain out through the start of 2023. In 28 games this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Taurean Prince (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Prince continues to deal with a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since November 23rd. He is questionable to face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Prince is averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists,...
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson (groin) remains out on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson (groin) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gibson will miss his third straight game with left groin soreness. Expect Daniel Gafford to see more time against a Bucks' team allowing 52.6 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Gafford's Tuesday...
