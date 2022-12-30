Read full article on original website
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe everything changed for Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant called out his teammates
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were two of many former players to crucify the Nets early in the season, but they are singing a very different tune right now.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bates-Diop is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined on Saturday. He'll remain out through the start of 2023. In 28 games this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out Monday versus Cavs
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Javonte Green (knee) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will sit out Monday's game as he recovers from his knee injury. Green has been averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per 36 minutes so far this season.
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
numberfire.com
John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of inactive Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Duarte has been added to the injury report with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Obi Toppin (knee) doubtful for Wednesday
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toppin continues to miss time with a knee injury that has sidelined him since December 7th. He has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday, a sign that he is progressing in his recovery and moving closer to a return to action.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (ankle) starting for Atlanta Monday; Griffin to come off bench
The Atlanta Hawks listed De'Andre Hunter (ankle) as a starter for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Hunter was questionable heading into the day, but was cleared to return well in advance of the team's tip-off tonight. He'll start while AJ Griffin moves back to the bench. Hunter has...
numberfire.com
Heat's Caleb Martin (quad) starting Monday versus Clippers
The Miami Heat listed Caleb Martin (quad) as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Martin was a true game-time decision tonight with a quad injury, but will play and start against the Clippers while Haywood Highsmith moves to the bench. Martin has a $4,600 salary on...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Naz Reid (back) downgraded to questionable Monday
The Minnesota Timberwolves downgraded center Naz Reid (back spasms) to questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reid was added to the Timberwolves' injury report late in the day with back spasms, and seems to be trending towards missing tonight's game. If Reid is able to suit up, our...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable Monday night for Miami
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is considered questionable to play Monday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis. He's listed questionable, so keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. In 5 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin has been sidelined since October 19th with a knee injury but appears to be nearing a potential return after being listed as questionable for Wednesday's clash with Memphis. Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Ziaire Williams (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams' availability is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' forward missed two games with right knee soreness. In a matchup against a Charlotte team ranked 26th in defensive rating, expect David Roddy to play an increased role if Williams is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Vassell's availability is currently in question after he was listed with left knee soreness. Expect Romeo Langford to see more minutes at the guard positions if Vassell is ruled out on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Magic's Bol Bol enters health and safety protocols
Orlando Magic center Bol Bol entered the league's health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Bol is expected to miss Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wendell Carter Jr. will be the favorite to enter the starting lineup if Bol is ruled out. Bol is averaging 26.1 minutes and 26.2...
