makeuseof.com
How to List Current Logged-In Users on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Linux being a multi-user system allows multiple users to log in and run various programs at the same time. As a normal Linux user or system admin, you may sometimes need to check which users are currently logged into your system.
makeuseof.com
Password Locking vs. Encryption: What's the Difference?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In cybersecurity, nothing is more important than keeping sensitive information private and secure. Everyone should make an effort to do so, from individuals to large organizations.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best File Shredder Programs
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Contrary to popular belief, deleted files don’t really go away after you clear the recycle bin. Standard “delete” functions only free up data storage space. You can still use third-party apps to recover deleted files until new pieces of data take their place.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Cold Calling Software
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sales conversion and landing gigs are a game of numbers. You’ll need to generate many leads that could become customers. However, this process can be daunting if it’s not done right. Thankfully, tools like cold calling software lessen the work and help you reach new prospects faster.
makeuseof.com
How to Download Apps From the App Store
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphone apps are software programs you can download and use on your mobile device. There are popular social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram. There are also apps for games, navigation, and even local store memberships.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete the Mail App on a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you don't use Mail for macOS, removing the app from your Mac makes a lot of sense. Sadly, that's not easy, convenient, or practical. Let's...
makeuseof.com
What Is Cyber Resilience and Why Does It Matter?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cybercriminals are getting bolder by the day, launching all kinds of attacks. Unlike the past when they used to operate in the dark web, nowadays, they operate in the public domain—an indication that cyberattacks are a part of our lives.
makeuseof.com
New Linux Malware Can Exploit Numerous WordPress Plugins
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A previously unknown strain of Linux backdoor malware can abuse over 30 WordPress plugins and themes to inject harmful JavaScript code and redirect users. Numerous WordPress...
makeuseof.com
How to Stop OneDrive From Opening on Startup in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is a popular cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on Windows computers. By default, OneDrive runs automatically every time you boot up your computer. However, if you feel that OneDrive’s auto-start feature serves no useful purpose to you, it’s possible to disable it.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch from a Local Account to a Microsoft Account on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you’re setting up your Windows account, you’ll have the option to link it to your Microsoft account. If you skipped this step initially, maybe because you didn’t have a Microsoft account or an internet connection at the time, or you didn’t see the need, you’ll be using what’s known as a local user account.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Sound Output Devices in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 allow you to enable or disable your audio output devices as needed. This is useful when multiple audio devices are connected to your system, and you don't want to go through the trouble of disconnecting and reconnecting them repeatedly.
makeuseof.com
What Is Cryptovirology? Is It Dangerous?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It feels like there are already enough cyber-threats out there to worry about. But cybercriminals may now be able to launch even stronger attacks via cryptovirology. No, this isn't to do with cryptocurrency. So, what is cryptovirology, and is it a danger to you?
makeuseof.com
How to Add WordPad Shortcuts to Windows 11’s Context Menu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows' WordPad app is either a limited word processor or an advanced text editor depending on how you look at it. Unlike Notepad, WordPad is a rich text editor that incorporates formatting and styling options for content. Therefore, it is a preferable alternative to Notepad for opening and editing TXT and RTF files.
makeuseof.com
Getting the 0x0 0x0 Error Code in Windows 11? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you have a Windows 11 computer that is giving you the error code 0x0 0x0? If so, don't worry—you're not alone. This is a common problem that many Windows users experience, and there could be various reasons for it.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Access a Shared Folder on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Shared folders make it really quick to share files or folders on a go. You just need to set up network sharing on your computer, and you're good to go.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best sudo Alternatives for Linux Worth Considering
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. sudo is probably one of the most used Linux commands. It allows you to gain administrative or elevated privileges on a Linux machine. You normally need...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix Optional Features Not Installing on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Optional features are those that you can add to get more functionality or support for certain file formats. For example, you can install different font packs or old Windows utilities like Paint and WordPad.
makeuseof.com
How Do Proxy Objects Work in JavaScript?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A JavaScript proxy object lets you intercept and customize the behavior of another object, without modifying the original. Using proxy objects, you can validate data, provide...
makeuseof.com
How to Change an Account Password in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite Microsoft’s attempt to push more users towards adopting the Windows Hello-based sign-in options, the old password-based login is still part of Windows 11. And for a good reason.
makeuseof.com
How to Detect Keyloggers and Remove Them
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's easy to ignore keyloggers and the risks they pose, but beware: these malicious programs can put you in serious danger. From stealing credit card numbers or passwords to infiltrating your most intimate data, no computer is immune. Fortunately, there are some ways to detect keyloggers and remove them from your device.
