90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s Family Album With 3 Kids
The Brovarnik bunch! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the proud parents of three — and they are always keeping fans updated on their self-proclaimed family chaos. “It’s chaotic,” Loren exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 about becoming a mother of three after welcoming daughter Ariel that September. “Some people, like, […]
bravotv.com
Bali Chainani “Never Thought” in Her “Wildest Dreams” She’d Be in This Living Situation
When we first met Bali Chainani on Season 1 of Family Karma, we not only became acquainted with her fabulous self (including her colorful closet) but also got some interesting details about her history. As you can watch in the video clip above from the December 18 episode, the marketing...
‘My 600-lb Life’ Alum Lonnie Calls One Aspect of the TLC Show ‘Dangerous’
What's it like to be on 'My 600-lb Life'? Lonnie from season 8 opened up about his experience on the show, including what he thought was 'dangerous' about the series.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Ryan Seacrest wants to Rock Times Square next ‘Rockin’ Eve’
Ryan Seacrest thinks his “Rockin’ Eve” needs a Rock. The host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” has a dream wingman for future festivities. “The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson in Times Square would be the greatest because it’s packed and people would pay attention to him,” Seacrest told The Post at ABC Studios on Thursday. “So pass it on, ‘Post.’” To ring in 2023, Seacrest is paired with actress and producer Liza Koshy. “He’s gonna take my job next year,” she said of Johnson, laughing. The duo explained how they begin to prepare for the ball drop and the five-hour show surrounding it...
Popculture
'GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Kissing in Miami After Holmes Files for Divorce
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are wasting no time getting busy following Holmes' divorce filing this week. In photos published by TMZ, the two Good Morning America co-anchors were spotted kissing in Miami on Wednesday, smiling and laughing while soaking up the sun with their hands intertwined. They certainly weren't afraid to show a little PDA before heading to a restaurant later, where they weren't as publicly passionate as they were in the photos from earlier.
Sofia Vergara Looks All Loved Up With Joe Manganiello in a Cozy Snapshot From Their Tropical Vacation
From the looks of it, Sofia Vergara’s holiday vacation is going swimmingly — it’s a tropical place, it’s the holidays, and her husband, Joe Manganiello, just celebrated his 46th birthday. The couple looks like they are enjoying every moment together — and their latest Instagram snapshot shows just how close they are. The 50-year-old actress snuggled romantically into her husband’s lap and leaned her head into his as he wrapped his strong arms around her waist tightly and didn’t let go. She gently placed her hand on his ripped bicep as they both serenely gazed at the camera — this is the...
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
Drew Barrymore Redesigned Her Kitchen and It’s Straight Out of a Dream
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Drew Barrymore has been busy redesigning her kitchen, taking fans along for the ride as she transforms her monochromatic wood-toned space into a glorious color-filled oasis using her brand new FLOWER Home Paint collection.
bravotv.com
Martina Navratilova Is Hoping for a “Favorable Outcome” Following Cancer Diagnosis
Martina Navratilova is opening up about her health. On Monday, January 2, the retired tennis player’s representative shared a statement confirming that the 66-year-old has been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat and early stage breast cancers. Her rep, per ESPN, said that Martina’s “prognosis is good” and that Martina will start treatment later this month.
Live’s Ryan Seacrest admits he gets ‘hungry & tired’ while hosting ABC’s New Year’s Eve special amid health concerns
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest has admitted he gets "hungry and tired" while hosting ABC's New Year's Eve special amid health concerns. The multifaceted broadcaster opened up about his hosting duties during an appearance on Good Morning America. Ryan, 48, joined GMA hosts to converse about his...
Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays
Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
Mom's Tour of Family's Upgraded Suite in Cabo Is Downright Incredible
This place is bigger than most apartments.
Where Everyone in Hollywood Went on Vacation to Close Out 2022 and Ring in the New Year
As 2022 drew to a close, some stars and Hollywood executives leaned into the luxury of staying home for the holidays, while many others ventured further afield to celebrate. Among the hot spots were perennial getaway favorites Aspen, Cabo, Maui and St. Barts along with destinations from Fiji and Taiwan to Dubai and Madagascar. Here are highlights of the Hollywood crowd’s globe-trotting merrymaking. Home in L.A. Topping haute L.A. holiday parties was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s soirée, complete with a gingerbread rendering of their Bel-Air residence, where Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish and Vanessa Hudgens mingled. North West joined Sia to...
bravotv.com
The Altman Family Went All Out with an Incredible New Year’s Eve Party at Home
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Josh and Heather Altman rang in 2023 with a delicious meal, a sweet cake, and the cutest decor at their Beverly Hills home. Josh Altman and Heather Altman are known to host incredible celebrations at home for all types of special occasions, and the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles couple recently went all out once again to ring in 2023 with their kids, Lexi and Ace.
Welcome to Plathville’s Moriah Plath Is a Working Woman! Find Out Her Job, How She Makes Money
Working woman! Welcome to Plathville personality Moriah Plath is more than just a reality star. In addition to starring on TV alongside her family, Moriah has worked hard to support herself financially. Keep scrolling to learn about Moriah’s job, how she makes a living and more. What Is Moriah...
Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Selfie With 'Makeup Queen' Daughter
Thomas Rhett may have a budding makeup artist on his hands!. The country singer and his family are off on a winter vacation, and one of his young daughters has already made sure to be camera ready!. "Ski town bound with the makeup queen 🤘," he captioned a sweet photo...
Good News Network
America’s Favorite TV Shows in 2022 Ranked in New Poll
Despite recent setbacks, a new survey suggests that Netflix is still a heavyweight contender in the television world. More than 2,000 American adults were surveyed by OnePoll, and each chose their favorites from among all the television series they watched in 2022. In addition to securing the No. 1 choice...
sucasamagazine.com
singing the blues
We’re not sad about adding beautiful navy hues to our homes. Navy blue represents trust, stability and conservativism while evoking feelings of tradition and convention. The rich hue comes from the indigo plant, Indigofera tinctoria, which is native to India. The British Royal Navy sailed the world decked out in navy blue, but when they colonized India, they discovered indigo and, with it, a dye that was particularly colorfast and better withstood exposure to sun and salt water.
