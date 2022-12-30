Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe everything changed for Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant called out his teammates
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were two of many former players to crucify the Nets early in the season, but they are singing a very different tune right now.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bates-Diop is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined on Saturday. He'll remain out through the start of 2023. In 28 games this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out Monday versus Cavs
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Javonte Green (knee) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will sit out Monday's game as he recovers from his knee injury. Green has been averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per 36 minutes so far this season.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies list Ziaire Williams (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams' availability is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' forward missed two games with right knee soreness. In a matchup against a Charlotte team ranked 26th in defensive rating, expect David Roddy to play an increased role if Williams is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (hamstring) upgraded to probable Monday
The Miami Heat upgraded Duncan Robinson (hamstring) from questionable to probable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a hamstring issue but should play tonight in some capacity. Robinson has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game so far...
numberfire.com
John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of inactive Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Duarte has been added to the injury report with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (health protocols) out again Monday for Heat
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon is still in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He'll remain in them through the start of this week, with his next chance of playing coming Wednesday versus the Lakers.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Naz Reid (back) downgraded to questionable Monday
The Minnesota Timberwolves downgraded center Naz Reid (back spasms) to questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reid was added to the Timberwolves' injury report late in the day with back spasms, and seems to be trending towards missing tonight's game. If Reid is able to suit up, our...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) available for Bucks on Tuesday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) will play in Tuesday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Holiday will make his return to the court after an illness forced him to miss three games. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 35.0 FanDuel points. Holiday's Tuesday projection includes 16.8...
numberfire.com
Chase Claypool (knee) cleared for Bears in Week 17
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool was listed questionable entering the weekend, but the sentiment was always that he'd be able to suit up. Now, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models...
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable Monday night for Miami
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is considered questionable to play Monday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis. He's listed questionable, so keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. In 5 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) out for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Nance Jr. will miss his fourth straight game with shoulder and neck injuries. Expect Jaxson Hayes to log more minutes off the bench on Wednesday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 203.2...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Obi Toppin (knee) doubtful for Wednesday
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toppin continues to miss time with a knee injury that has sidelined him since December 7th. He has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday, a sign that he is progressing in his recovery and moving closer to a return to action.
numberfire.com
Miles McBride not in Knicks' Monday lineup
The New York Knicks did not list Miles McBride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McBride started for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a hip injury, but will return to his bench role with Brunson back in the lineup. Our models project McBride for...
Comments / 0