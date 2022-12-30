Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Republicans Start the New Year With a Gift to Donald Trump
Some believe GOP infighting over Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker could force him to revive defunct rules allowing them to defund Trump investigations.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Donald Trump Reveals Hit List of Political Enemies He Has Taken Out
The former president shared a group of Republicans who spoke out against him and who later retired from office or lost midterm elections.
Mary Trump Says Racism Was the Norm in Trump Family
"My parents didn't have any Black friends and everybody at my school practically was white. And it was just this weird cognitive dissonance," Mary Trump said.
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
Donald Trump Turns on His Own Supporters Over Abortion
"It wasn't my fault that the Republicans didn't live up to expectations in the MidTerms," the former president said in a Truth Social post.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Roger Stone Praises Joe Biden in Surprise Start to New Year
Stone took aim at first lady Jill Biden's fashion choices and said her dresses look like "they were made out of curtains."
Trump Faces 'Bad Year' in 2023, Likely to Be Charged: Former Prosecutor
Jordan Rubin said Sunday that the former president's "name hasn't been synonymous with accountability," and that "there's reason to think that will change."
Trump Clams Up on McCarthy Endorsement, Says 'Everybody' Wants His Support
The former president has previously backed McCarthy's bid for House speaker. McCarthy failed to win the position after three separate votes Tuesday.
Donald Trump Says U.S. 'Like a Third World Country' in Video From NYE Party
Trump addressed attendees at his Mar-a-Lago resort where he also discussed inflation and war.
Fox News Host Confronts GOP Rep. Over Opposing Trump Tax Return Release
"Why is it that President Trump, in your estimation, should be an exception to history?" the Fox News interviewer asked Texas Representative Kevin Brady.
Joe Biden Will Absolutely Face Democratic Opposition in 2024, Huckabee Says
"This is not the senior bowl," the former governor of Arkansas said. "This is the toughest job in the world."
Trump Statements Requested to Be Left Out of Proud Boys Conspiracy Trial
The exhibits that attorneys for Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean asked to leave out include Trump's statement to the group to "stand back and stand by."
Trump Wishes 'Happy New Year' to Radicals, Marxists and 'Clueless RINOS'
His greeting came with a little sincerity, and a presidential dose of sarcasm as 2022 came to an end.
By Defying Trump, MAGA Gained a New Hold on Republicans
"The Freedom Caucus attitude that existed before MAGA that, perhaps, gave MAGA a structure is still there, and…trying to assert itself," one professor has said.
Democrat Mocks GOP Disarray Posing With Popcorn Bag Ahead of Speaker Vote
Republican infighting about who should be the next House speaker sparked jokes from their Democratic colleagues.
Jim Jordan Speech for Kevin McCarthy Backfires
Some House Republicans used Jordan's impassioned speech for McCarthy as a reason why the GOP should choose Jordan over McCarthy for speaker of the House.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2