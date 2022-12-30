ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump didn't react with frustration, anger or sadness when he learned he lost the 2020 presidential election..... That's because he knew months in advance the outcome of the election. Just as he started planning his poorly planned coup attempt months in advance. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Other witnesses indicated Trump was embarrassed at losing to Biden. Yet he didn’t react at all, huh? That Trump family and their in-laws are the most corrupt, lying bunch of people on the planet.

😻 Tyrant Trump knew from the very start that HONORABLE PRESIDENT BIDEN was going to crush him. America is sick and tired of GOP REPUBLICAN TYRANNY.

Related
New York Post

Melania Trump feared Rudy Giuliani walking in on her wearing robe: ex-aide

Former first lady Melania Trump thought her husband Donald was getting “bad advice” in his final months in office and was concerned about unannounced visitors — such as election-denying attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — walking in on her wearing only a robe, according to testimony by her estranged former chief of staff earlier this year. Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee that investigated last year’s Capitol riot that Melania, now 52, thought her husband’s advisers failed him during the final part of his presidency and grew “very upset” when they entered the White House’s residential areas without warning. “She...
RadarOnline

Trouble In Paradise? Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Icy Encounter At Yacht Party In Wake Of Donald Campaign Drama

Despite ditching her daddy Donald on the campaign trail, the damage may already be done to Ivanka Trump's marriage with Jared Kushner. The couple of 15 years were noticeably icy with each other at a recent yacht party in Miami, with eyewitnesses claiming the frost was hard to ignore, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ivanka appeared to give her husband the cold shoulder as they mingled on the boat in the same crowd on the Bay of Biscayne, one insider spilled. “I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," a spy told Page Six.“As they moseyed...
MIAMI, FL
OK! Magazine

First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
Vice

Trump’s Lawyers Are In Deep Trouble

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have an astonishing knack for getting into trouble. Look no further than the final conclusions of the January 6th committee, which singled out Trump’s top legal advisors for possible violations of criminal law. The committee accused Trump of breaking four laws in the...
GEORGIA STATE
