Experts Say New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town Is A Must Visit In 2023
New Jersey is well known as the diner capital of the world. We might as well be the pizza and bagel capital as well. And maybe we should add "cool small town" capital to the list. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of adorable and very cool...
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes
Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
How Are Your New Year Resolutions Going? Apparently, Not Well In NJ
Did you already throw in the towel on your goals for 2023 yet? Hopefully not, but if you did (and you're not alone), don't worry. Turns out, there really wasn't high hopes for Jersey residents anyway. That is not to say, though, that Jersey residents don't have the will-power. A...
One of America’s Best Weekend Getaway Towns is Right Here in New Jersey
This is a fun topic "best weekend getaway towns" in America and of course including right here in the "Garden State". Think we could all use a few nice places to visit in 2023 right here in New Jersey. I guess everyone's idea of "great weekend getaways" is different. Whether...
NJ weather this week: Near-record temps and unsettled skies
January? Ha! This is a pretty warm forecast, as temperatures run 15 to 20 degrees above normal for the next few days. However, as temperatures and humidity go up, so does cloud cover and rain chances. "Unsettled weather" is the name of the game. Unfortunately, unsettled weather is a royal...
Funny Video Accurately Demonstrates NJ’s Hate For PA Drivers
Everybody LOVES to talk crap about Jersey, right? It's true. When's the last time you heard a non-Jersey resident say ANYTHING nice about any part of the Garden State? It's probably been a while, right?. Sure, every part of the country has their stereotypes. Stereotypes are applied for a reason....
Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation
Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
New Jersey Toll Hikes Strike Again For Third Year In a Row, This Is What You’ll Pay
When it comes to commuting in New Jersey traffic, it can be a real kick in the pants. We're all troopers and we do what we have to do, but now it's going to cost us even more money just to drive to work. More toll hikes. Yep, this is...
Will it help you? What NJ lawmakers are most focused on in 2023
As we begin a new year, the head of the Assembly is vowing to continue the fight to make the Garden State a more affordable place to live. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said the Anchor program, launched last year, will provide $2 billion in tax relief to New Jersey homeowners and renters, and those efforts will continue in 2023.
NJ online poker players now have more people to compete against
Online poker players in New Jersey now have more fellow gamblers to compete against. On Jan. 1, the online platform PokerStars merged its operations in New Jersey and Michigan to allow the different player pools to combine. The move is bound to mean bigger pots up for grabs through tournaments...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, New Jersey, Fatal Single Car Crash
We have confirmed the following information about a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The crash occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 on the Black Horse Pike, near Pinehurst Drive in Hamilton Township, (Mays Landing) New Jersey at 9:26 a.m.
Hunger soaring in NJ because of inflation, aid cuts, report finds
What a difference a year makes. The number of people without enough food in New Jersey spiked by 89% between a one-week period in October 2021 and one-week period in October 2022, according to a report released by the nonprofit Hunger Free America. Based on an analysis of federal data,...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Most Buzz Going Into New Year
It's a new year and a clean plate, pun intended, for going out to eat here in Jersey. Maybe you have made "resolutions" to watch what you eat or to eat less or maybe none of the above. As we go into 2023 Love Food has put together a list of the most talked about restaurants in America going into the new year, including right here in New Jersey.
Guy Fieri Names His Favorite Diner And Burger In New Jersey
Food Network's Guy Fieri has become the authority on good eating. Every restaurant that he walks into, no doubt wants his approval. I'm just going to say it, Guy is the Food Network's answer to Oprah. If you were lucky enough for Guy to bless your restaurant, it is like...
Firefighters brave a frigid West Windsor, NJ lake to save a dog
WEST WINDSOR — Officials have been warning all week that the outdoor ice is too thin to walk on despite the recent frigid temperatures. In West Windsor, firefighters had to rescue a dog who was literally on thin ice at Bear Creek Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Pork Roll In The State
We all know that New Jersey is well-known for one very special type of meat. We are the pork roll capital of the world, so if the experts have singled out one place to name as the top spot to get some, that's a really big deal. Let's remember, a...
A sudden and more impactful way to help feed NJ families in need
As we close out 2022, food pantries across New Jersey are struggling to keep up with demand, but a special opportunity to help is now at hand. Karen Leies, the chief of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said with inflation still pushing prices higher across the board donations have dropped off.
South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
