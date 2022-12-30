ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Rock 104.1

New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes

Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Will it help you? What NJ lawmakers are most focused on in 2023

As we begin a new year, the head of the Assembly is vowing to continue the fight to make the Garden State a more affordable place to live. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said the Anchor program, launched last year, will provide $2 billion in tax relief to New Jersey homeowners and renters, and those efforts will continue in 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Hunger soaring in NJ because of inflation, aid cuts, report finds

What a difference a year makes. The number of people without enough food in New Jersey spiked by 89% between a one-week period in October 2021 and one-week period in October 2022, according to a report released by the nonprofit Hunger Free America. Based on an analysis of federal data,...
Rock 104.1

This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Most Buzz Going Into New Year

It's a new year and a clean plate, pun intended, for going out to eat here in Jersey. Maybe you have made "resolutions" to watch what you eat or to eat less or maybe none of the above. As we go into 2023 Love Food has put together a list of the most talked about restaurants in America going into the new year, including right here in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
Rock 104.1

South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

