Louisiana State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award

PASADENA, Calif. - Louisiana's float in the Rose Parade won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment today. The float - Celebration Riverboat - was featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are 21 fairs and festival queens along with...
PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever

Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
thelouisianaweekend.com

Happy New Year Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - As we embark on 2023, let’s look back at some of our favorite stories from 2022. Here’s our list of top ten stories of 2022, along with a few surprises. Be sure to watch until the end of the video. We look forward to telling you where to go, what to do, and who to see in 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado

Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
JACKSON PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

New laws in effect in 2023

Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
LOUISIANA STATE
peaceful prospects

Holiday traditions and annual events unique to Louisiana

The holiday season is here and with it brings traditions unique to each city, state, and country. Whether you decorate a tree, light a menorah, or exchange Zawadi, all practices are unique to our culture and add necessary building blocks to the holiday season. With Louisiana being a mixing pot of many cultures, we have very unique and diverse traditions here for the holiday season. The following are some of Louisiana's most distinctive traditions we all love.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program is accepting applications

Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs. Every year Shell LiveWIRE supports thousands of individuals to access the knowledge, skills, networks and resources to turn their business ideas into successful enterprises which provide a sustainable income, create jobs and drive innovation.
LOUISIANA STATE

