Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KTBS
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
PASADENA, Calif. - Louisiana's float in the Rose Parade won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment today. The float - Celebration Riverboat - was featured in today’s 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Riding the float are 21 fairs and festival queens along with...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Forecasters say the strongest severe weather threat in Louisiana will shift from the I-20 corridor to the I-10 corridor during the day today.
Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever
Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Only Two States Have Roads More Mediocre Than Louisiana's Roads
The term mediocre has been used to describe the condition of nearly half of Louisiana roads. Only two states are in worse shape than Louisiana.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Happy New Year Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - As we embark on 2023, let’s look back at some of our favorite stories from 2022. Here’s our list of top ten stories of 2022, along with a few surprises. Be sure to watch until the end of the video. We look forward to telling you where to go, what to do, and who to see in 2023.
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
ktalnews.com
TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
theadvocate.com
Clean sweep? Louisiana may be in line for big grant to create regional hydrogen hub
Louisiana's petrochemical industry and its greenhouse gas emissions have long contributed to the warming climate putting the state at high risk. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is now advocating a cleaner source of fuel for those plants — and the state's bid to develop a regional hub for that purpose could be in line for a major federal grant.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New laws in effect in 2023
Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
Holiday traditions and annual events unique to Louisiana
The holiday season is here and with it brings traditions unique to each city, state, and country. Whether you decorate a tree, light a menorah, or exchange Zawadi, all practices are unique to our culture and add necessary building blocks to the holiday season. With Louisiana being a mixing pot of many cultures, we have very unique and diverse traditions here for the holiday season. The following are some of Louisiana's most distinctive traditions we all love.
houmatimes.com
Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program is accepting applications
Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs. Every year Shell LiveWIRE supports thousands of individuals to access the knowledge, skills, networks and resources to turn their business ideas into successful enterprises which provide a sustainable income, create jobs and drive innovation.
brproud.com
Louisiana’s last Black World War II veteran passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A World War II veteran and Louisiana native passed away. Leon Dixon was 104 years old. “He got three battle medals under his name,” said Marvin Dixon, Leon Dixon’s son. Leon Dixon was Louisiana’s oldest and last Black World War II veteran,...
New national database helps people find unclaimed property
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states.
Comments / 0