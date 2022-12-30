Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
James Corden Almost Starred In ‘The Whale’ When Tom Ford Was Attached To Direct
One of the most talked-about films this awards season is Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” While there is a lot of discussion about how the film portrays someone who is overweight, with many critics thinking the filmmaker dropped the ball on such an important part of the story, there also have been quite a few critics who think actor Brendan Fraser deserves an Oscar nomination for his performance. But what if Fraser wasn’t the actor to play the lead role? And what if Aronofsky wasn’t the director?
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar 2’ Reportedly Close To Breaking Even Already As Film Continues To Dominate Box Office
Before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron made a lot of headlines after declaring his new film would need to be one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of all time just to break even. Many took that quote and extrapolated that Cameron wanted ‘The Way of Water’ to hit $2 billion to become profitable during its theatrical run. Well, it would appear that the filmmaker was overestimating the numbers, and in fact, the “Avatar” sequel will likely become profitable in just a matter of several more days.
theplaylist.net
Todd Field Says “Prophetic” ‘Purity’ Series With Daniel Craig Is Dated Now: “We Could Never Go Back To It”
Before director Todd Field’s triumphant return to filmmaking with “TÁR,” the Academy Award-nominated “In The Bedroom” filmmaker hadn’t made a movie for 16 years. Field had nearly made dozens and dozens of films over this period—some that could have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, one with Cate Blanchett that almost happened a decade earlier than “TÁR.” But the luck of the draw for Field was that all of these projects—including an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s “Blood Meridian” for producer Ridley Scott—never saw the light of day.
theplaylist.net
Todd Field Loves ‘Punch Drunk Love’ & Teases Adam Sandler Project, “We’ve Been Talking About Things”
After 16 years in the weeds—tons of projects in development, none of them panning out, projects that could have included Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Daniel Craig, and more—filmmaker Todd Field returned last year with the critically acclaimed “TÁR” starring Cate Blanchett (#1 on our list of the Best Films of 2022). It’s a bold, audacious drama, and it will likely be nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and more.
theplaylist.net
James Wan Says Next ‘Conjuring’ Film Might Be The Last In The Franchise
Though the most recent ‘Conjuring’ film, ‘The Devil Made Me Do It,’ didn’t gross nearly as much as the first two films in the franchise, it would be silly to call it a failure. James Wan’s ‘Conjuring’ films, and by extension, the cinematic universe he created, are all made with relatively small budgets and all turn a hefty profit. Realistically, Wan and his production company could pump out new ‘Conjuring’ films for the next decade and still be fine. However, it appears that might be coming to an end.
theplaylist.net
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reportedly Has Met With Bond Producers About 007 Role
Since we are officially in 2023 and “No Time to Die” is in the rearview, I feel like it’s finally appropriate to really discuss the future of the James Bond franchise. Apparently, it looks like the producers are already having meetings with actors to potentially replace Daniel Craig in the lead role of 007. And it looks like one of the front-runners is none other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
theplaylist.net
The 25 Best Films Of 2023 We’ve Already Seen
Yes, we’re still here with Best-of 2022 recaps and 2023 anticipated features; we know. We’re gluttons for punishment and maybe a little bit psycho. But yes, we obviously like to look ahead and look back, and our annual The Best Films Of [Insert Year Here] We’ve Already Seen feature is the perfect opportunity to do both.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’ Teaser Trailer: Season 5, Part 2 Returns Summer 2023
Well, Paramount+ did tease splitting “Yellowstone” season five into two parts earlier this year. While they remained relatively quiet about it after that, true to their world, during this Sunday’s episode—which turned out to be the mid-season finale— Paramount Network revealed a teaser announcing the much-anticipated return of “Yellowstone” is slated for Summer 2023.
theplaylist.net
‘Jeanne Du Barry’ First Look: Johnny Depp’s Comeback Begins With New French Period Film From Director Maïwenn
One of the biggest entertainment stories of 2022 was the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Yes, it was mostly an exercise in trashy, tabloid-y fodder, but it did seem to end with the public consensus that Depp was somehow a decent guy. We’re not going to relitigate the history between him and Heard, but it’s important to note as we move into 2023 and what seems to be a comeback year for the actor, starting with the upcoming film, “Jeanne du Barry.”
theplaylist.net
‘Koala Man’ Trailer: Hugh Jackman Lends His Voice To Hulu’s New Adult Animated Suphero Dad Series
Over the years, Hulu has licensed the hell out of all adult cartoons, “Rick and Morty,” etc., and in recent years, has really tried to ramp up their original programming (“Solar Opposites,” “Crossing Swords,” “M.O.D.O.K.” and “Hit-Monkey”) Now from superstar...
theplaylist.net
‘The Consultant’ Teaser: Christoph Waltz Is The Boss From Hell In Prime Video’s New Series
Even though Christoph Waltz has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows over the course of his career, playing a variety of different characters, there’s always just a bit of menace in everything he does. Obviously, that’s highlighted in his award-winning performance in “Inglourious Basterds.” But that menace is taken to a new level in the upcoming series, “The Consultant.”
theplaylist.net
First Look: ‘Boston Strangler’ With Keira Knightley Premieres March 17 On Hulu
While Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have abandoned their plan to make movies directly for HBO Max, at least in the superhero genre, 20th Century Studios apparently has no such similar worries with doing the same for Hulu. Their next direct-to-streaming film is “Boston Strangler,” a true-crime thriller from writer-director Matt Ruskin about the trailblazing reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. Starring two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (“The Imitation Game,” “Pride & Prejudice”) and Emmy nominee Carrie Coon (“Fargo,” “The Gilded Age”), the film will premiere March 17, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
theplaylist.net
14 TV Shows To Watch In January: ‘The Last Of Us,’ Copenhagen Cowboy,’ ‘Poker Face’ & More
A new year means a new barrage of television shows requiring instant viewing. While we’ve polished off all of our end-of-year lists for 2022, Hollywood refuses to slow down with both returns of highly anticipated series as well as welcomed new shows to dig into. Rian Johnson makes his return to television with Natasha Lyonne as his star, while filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn also takes another stab at a miniseries with his latest, “Copenhagen Cowboy.” Fan favorite shows such as “Servant” and “Hunters” arrive for their final seasons while Hirokazu Kore-eda makes his television debut through an original Netflix series. Winter may be long, but there’s plenty to keep us entertained through the colder months.
theplaylist.net
13 Films To See In January: ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ ‘Infinity Pool,’ ‘Close’ & More
January is always an interesting time of year for film releases, no longer the dumping ground for Hollywood as each year grows increasingly inundated with new films. This month, in particular, possesses an interesting release schedule, with many streamer releases either directly to or ones such as Scott Cooper’s “The Pale Blue Eye” which first ran in limited theaters at the end of December. Elsewhere, there’s a winter horror flick with a story by modern horror favorite James Wan, spillover from 2022 with festival favorites and acclaimed foreign-language films such as Alice Diop’s patient “Saint Omer.” That, plus the incoming Sundance Film Festival, along with SAG nominations later in the month, helps keep the conversation going; just another reminder that there are plenty of great cinematic projects to discover all year long.
theplaylist.net
Hugh Grant Talks ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo & Joining ‘Knives Out’ Franchise: “I’m Married To James Bond”
Over the holidays, Netflix gave the gift of a new “Knives Out” film to its subscribers, titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” With the film seemingly doing really great numbers for the streaming service, more and more folks are seeing how the world of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is being expanded on, including revealing a bit about the famed investigator’s personal life. And that’s where Hugh Grant comes in.
theplaylist.net
Report: Brad Pitt & Adam Sandler Teaming Up For Noah Baumbach Netflix Film
Rumor time, I guess, something we try and stay away from when possible, but it’s the dregs of news out there; still technically the holidays for us, and maybe we can make one exception for something that doesn’t sound entirely far-fetched. According to the New York Post, Brad...
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowstone’: Josh Lucas Discusses Playing Young John Dutton, Working With Taylor Sheridan, Ang Lee’s ‘Hulk’ & More [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned to break down another episode of “Yellowstone.” Along the way, they’ll also welcome guests from the show to discuss what makes the series so popular, their favorite characters and moments, and tease what’s to come. READ MORE:...
