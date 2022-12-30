January is always an interesting time of year for film releases, no longer the dumping ground for Hollywood as each year grows increasingly inundated with new films. This month, in particular, possesses an interesting release schedule, with many streamer releases either directly to or ones such as Scott Cooper’s “The Pale Blue Eye” which first ran in limited theaters at the end of December. Elsewhere, there’s a winter horror flick with a story by modern horror favorite James Wan, spillover from 2022 with festival favorites and acclaimed foreign-language films such as Alice Diop’s patient “Saint Omer.” That, plus the incoming Sundance Film Festival, along with SAG nominations later in the month, helps keep the conversation going; just another reminder that there are plenty of great cinematic projects to discover all year long.

