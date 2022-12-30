ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’

By Justin Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NH6Hw_0jyycOQ400

DALLAS ( NEXSTAR ) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year.

“They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day a year I can just do whatever I want in Fort Worth.”

Personally, the country star said he has prioritized his family over the last year.

“I got two amazing boys and a wife,” said Donahew. “The kids are really into sports and so I coached both them a little bit here and there.”

Watch: Drones returning to Lone Star NYE show

Donahew said he reevaluated how he tours to be able to spend more time at home. However, the modifications have not kept him from performing in Texas, where Donahew said the crowds are “just different.”

“They’re just used to a different kind of brand of music,” Donahew said. “They’re throttled in and they really appreciate the songwriting.”

Donahew, who will be taking the stage on New Year’s Eve as part of the Lone Star NYE broadcast , said when he’s not performing on the holiday he’s often sleeping before the new year arrives. However, when performing, he said he likes to turn it up — within reason.

“I like to keep it in balance,” he said. “The next day I’ve got to be able to function.”

Donahew cited his influences as country music legend George Strait and Pat Green, who he said is a pioneer who changed the music business.

“He made it possible for independent artists to get out and chase their dreams without having to sell out to the industry,” Donahew said.

Looking to 2023, the singer said to expect new music and a more intimate tour.

“I’m doing a little bars and beer joints acoustic tour to celebrate 20 years,” Donahew said. “We’re going to go back and play some of the smaller and places we played when we started out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6fmw_0jyycOQ400
FORT WORTH, TX – APRIL 11: Casey Donahew Band performs at the Amdro Loud and Proud Pre-Race Concert on the ballfield prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 11, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

When speaking on the most controversial topics, Donahew didn’t hold back. He discussed plainly his dislike of the term “unsweet tea.”

“There’s no such thing as unsweet tea,” Donahew said. “Tea — that’s how it comes.”

A self-described “beer guy,” Donahew said he would partake in a vodka ginger ale with lime if it was time to get “tipsy.” He also proclaimed his love for Tex-Mex cuisine and the 1989 television mini-series Lonesome Dove starring Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover, Diane Lane and Anjelica Huston.

“It’s my favorite theatrical piece,” Donahew said. “I have a tough time really getting along with someone who hasn’t seen Lonesome Dove.”

When asked what his message would be as 2023 approaches, Donahew said he simply wants people to get along.

“I don’t think everyone’s that different, I just think we get driven in different directions,” Donahew said. “Everyone, push back towards the middle a little bit.”

Donahew will take the stage on New Year’s Eve as Dallas and North Texas prepare to ring in 2023 in style.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

The best Texas restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (NEXSTAR) — Of all the restaurants in Texas, one barbecue joint seems to have left an impression on Guy Fieri. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many have put their trust […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Mickey: Final week could shake up playoff seeding

FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Just one week left in the NFL season before the start of playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys could win the NFC East if they beat the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants, giving them a top seed heading into the postseason. Mickey Spagnola has […]
FRISCO, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night. Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road. It went down an embankment and into the...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Attack at Whataburger

A 60-year-old man has died this week after authorities say he was beaten outside of a Whataburger in Mineral Wells. Doug Warren sustained blunt force injuries after being physically assaulted outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
CBS DFW

Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

Richland Hills man arrested after allegedly stabbing 8-year-old grandson

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An eight-year-old boy was killed on the morning of New Year's Day in a crime that police are calling a "senseless tragedy."Richland Hills police said that at about 7:50 a.m., officers and fire crews were dispatched to a residence in the 3500 block of Labadie Dr. in reference to a reported stabbing.When they arrived, officers found an 8-year-old boy who had been stabbed to death. Police believe that the boy's own grandfather, Phillip Hughes, 62, is responsible. He was located near the residence and taken into custody without incident.Hughes is being held at a jail in North Richland Hills and will be charged with capital murder.Police said they do not believe any other suspects are involved, but are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (817) 616-3788 or via email. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (817) 469-TIPS or by going online.The investigation is ongoing.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy