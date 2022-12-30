Read full article on original website
00 Nation and 9z reportedly set to trade their AWPers
00 Nation and 9z are allegedly about to swap their AWPers. The deal between the two CS:GO teams is reportedly done and all but official, according to a report by Dust2 Brasil. It would see Santino “try” Rigal return to his former team in the form of 9z, while 00 Nation would be joined by Lucas “nqz” Soares.
NiP enters VALORANT Game Changers scene with European roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has returned to the EMEA region in VALORANT today with the signing of three female players in form of Paige “Padge” Thomas, Öykü “OYKU” Büyük, and Nelly “Raina” Sosobrado to compete in VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ official competitive circuit for marginalized genders.
How to get Player Icons in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 players aim to make a difference in matches and outside the game as well. More often than not, you’ll find yourself trying to become the player that tips the scales in close matches and snatch a victory. Your player profile lets you distinguish yourself from the crowd...
Acend waves goodbye to last remaining player of VALORANT Champions 2021 title
Acend parted ways with starxo today, officially ending a nearly two-year stint with the Polish pro. Starxo was the final member of the Acend lineup that won VALORANT Champions 2021, the first world championship of Riot Games’ FPS. Starxo joined Acend on March 2021 alongside BONECOLD, cNed, Kiles, koldamenta,...
CS:GO Major winner Boombl4 officially enters free agency
Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov has parted ways with Natus Vincere. The player revealed yesterday that his contract with the organization has come to an end. At the same time, he admitted that he’s ready for new challenges and hinted that he’s looking for a new team and opportunities. “There are a huge number of peaks that I have not reached,” he wrote.
How to watch the HLTV Award Show 2022
The leading website for Counter-Strike statistics, HLTV, will be running its Award Show 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Stockholm, Sweden. Not only will the HLTV Award Show 2022 reveal who were the three best CS:GO players of 2022, according to HLTV, it will also hand awards to other 12 different categories, including for the women and marginalized genders’ scene, which saw a sharp rise in popularity last year thanks to the ESL Impact CS:GO circuit.
Pokémon GO streamer FleeceKing reaches monumental milestone
Pokémon GO streamer FleeceKing fulfilled a monumental goal on his favorite game earlier today, reaching two billion XP points on his account, which was created almost six years ago. This is the result of an extremely long grind in Pokémon GO since its release. The Instinct player captured over...
CS:GO caster Anders reveals his main goal in 2023
One of the most renowned CS:GO casters, Anders Blume, shed some details about his primary goals heading into 2023. The Dane created a thread on Twitter yesterday, explaining how 2022 looked in his eyes, and what his focus will be in the new year. Anders admitted that his main objective will be to find stability, which he had been already trying to do in the past few years.
Dota 2 community calls out ‘cheat’ program for ruining the game
Dota 2 is a game of skill and information. Players are often required to strategize around the data available to them, and an Overwolf extension has been helping Dota players by becoming their third eye. Users of the extension get to see their enemies’ most-played heroes when they load into...
Al Mazrah master: One Warzone 2 streamer is so good an NFL superstar is tuning in to learn his secrets
NFL superstar speedster Tyreek Hill had some nice things to say about one specific Warzone 2 streamer on a recent episode of the Squad Cast podcast, prompting the content creator to share the news on social media. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver says he’s a fan of JoeWo because the...
Latest Pokémon News: Tera Raid event confirmed for Scarlet and Violet as Go player shows the power of free-to-play
Welcome to the new year, Pokémon fans. If you’re hanging out for interesting news to help you plod along in the first week of 2023, you’re in luck. We’ve got three riveting tidbits in store today—an announcement, an achievement, and an idea. The next Pokémon...
These are all of the tribal lords in MTG Dominaria United
Dominaria United was Magic: The Gathering’s return to its home plane for the first time since Dominaria in 2018. The set was the first set of the major Phyrexian story arc’s shift into high gear with the multiversal threat becoming more serious. The return to a beloved set...
