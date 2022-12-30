ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show set to return in 2023

By Tamera Twitty "
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: Feverpitched (iStock).

One of the largest RV shows of the year is set to arrive in Colorado next month. The 'Ultimate RV Show' will be taking place January 5 through January 7 at the Colorado Convention Center.

According to a news release for the event, the show will feature over 200 units including lightweight tent trailers, truck campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and Class-A motorhomes. There will also be show-only pricing available on some units.

"In addition to browsing the best RVs on the market, attendees can check out the latest in outdoor accessories, learn about campgrounds and resorts in the area, and attend any of the educational seminars hosted by outdoor and RV experts, such as Stef & James Adinaro from popular YouTube channel, The Fit RV," the release says.

Admission is free and the show will be open to attendees from 10 AM to 8 PM on Friday and Saturday from 8 AM to 7PM.

OutThere Colorado

Coloradan tops annual list of world's best outdoor records

Keepers of record achievements in the outdoor world have announced their greatest feats of 2022. And it's a Coloradan with the top honor. Fastest Known Time's annual polling of athletes and enthusiasts resulted in Andrea Sansone earning FKT of the Year. That was for the Golden woman's record push on the cult classic line known as Nolan's 14, spanning 14 14,000-foot summits in Colorado's Sawatch Range. Sansone finished the sufferfest in one day, 21 hours, 52 minutes — close to an hour better than the fastest time set by a man in 2018.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Over 400 avalanches reported in Colorado over past week

Avalanche conditions are very dangerous in Colorado's backcountry right now following big snow that has taken place over recent days. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, more than 400 avalanches were reported by observers during the New Year storm in Colorado, with 170 documented between December 27 and January 2 on the CAIC website. This includes a fatal avalanche that took place in the Breckenridge area on December 31. It's also worth noting that another fatal avalanche took place one day before that period,...
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

Colorado Winter a time for some comfort meals

January is by far a cold month on the Western Slope. Rain, snow, sleet, you name it. So how about some comfort crock pot cooking and beyond. I admit I'm not a great cook, not even a good one. Now Crock pot meals are the easiest and great on those fall and winter.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado snowpack numbers continue to soar thanks to plentiful mountain snowfall

Snowpack is above normal across six of Colorado's eight river basins including the Slate Platte basin which includes the metro area.The two basins that remain below normal are the Upper Rio Grande basin which includes the San Luis Valley as well as the Arkansas basin. This is largely because recent storms have mostly missed the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains near Cañon City, Walsenburg, and Trinidad.The Yampa and White River basin in northwest Colorado is in the best shape with snowpack nearly 50% above normal for the first week in January. That basin includes the Steamboat Ski Resort which had the snowiest December in a decade and has received over 200 inches so far this season.Almost every ski area in the state has received above normal snowfall so far this season. And the snowiest months of the year (March and April) are still ahead.If healthy snowpack is able to continue through the spring, Colorado should have less drought, fewer water restrictions, and a less severe wildfire season in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
foxintheforest.net

Rainbow Curve Overlook is One of the Most Stunning Spots in Colorado

There are lots of beautiful vistas in Colorado, but. the Rainbow Curve Overlook has to be towards the top of the list. With easy access right from Trail Ridge Road, this overlook delivers big views for little effort. Nestled in Rocky Mountain National Park, the Rainbow Curve Overlook showcases some...
COLORADO STATE
K99

12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

How Cold Is Too Cold to Take Your Dog Outside?

Here in Colorado, we love winter weather adventuring—and we love dogs. So it only makes sense that when the temps descend and fluff starts falling, we clamber outside with our furry companions in tow. But given the arctic weather we’ve recently experienced, is it always wise to subject your...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?

Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
stupiddope.com

The Top Cannabis Dispensaries in Colorado: A Comprehensive Guide

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and thrive in Colorado, it can be overwhelming for both locals and tourists to determine which dispensaries are the best. That’s where this guide comes in! Based on data from popular review sites Weedmaps and Yelp, we’ve compiled a list of the top cannabis dispensaries in the state.
COLORADO STATE
