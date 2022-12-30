Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show set to return in 2023

File photo. Photo Credit: Feverpitched (iStock).

One of the largest RV shows of the year is set to arrive in Colorado next month. The 'Ultimate RV Show' will be taking place January 5 through January 7 at the Colorado Convention Center.

According to a news release for the event, the show will feature over 200 units including lightweight tent trailers, truck campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, and Class-A motorhomes. There will also be show-only pricing available on some units.

"In addition to browsing the best RVs on the market, attendees can check out the latest in outdoor accessories, learn about campgrounds and resorts in the area, and attend any of the educational seminars hosted by outdoor and RV experts, such as Stef & James Adinaro from popular YouTube channel, The Fit RV," the release says.

Admission is free and the show will be open to attendees from 10 AM to 8 PM on Friday and Saturday from 8 AM to 7PM.