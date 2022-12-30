Read full article on original website
Is PDVYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Putnam Diversified Income Y (PDVYX) is a potential starting point. PDVYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. PDVYX finds itself in the Putnam...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
2 Medical Stocks to Watch Heading Into 2023
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) are diverse healthcare companies that check all the boxes for reliability, and both companies' shares have easily outpaced the S&P 500. Their products are recession-resistant because they are the types of things people can't easily do without, such as prescription medicines or medical supplies.
Down 56% in 2022, Is AMD Stock a Buy for 2023?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) will continue to struggle, at least in the first half of 2023, as inventory surpluses work their way through the system. This video will consider AMD's prospects, weigh them against its valuation, and determine if the stock is a buy. *Stock prices used were the...
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?
With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
Paycom (PAYC) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on Paycom Software (PAYC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Will ADM (ADM) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Taiwan Semi vs. Intel Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Now?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo look into the growth prospects and risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). From technological advances and market demand to competition and regulatory challenges, these two companies face a range of factors that could affect their growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Oxford Industries (OXM) Loses -19.39% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
A downtrend has been apparent in Oxford Industries (OXM) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 19.4% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because...
Why Phillips 66 (PSX) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Phillips 66 (PSX), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This oil refiner has seen a nice streak of beating...
Down -38.69% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 38.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Loses -9.04% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
A downtrend has been apparent in Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 9% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Recent Price Trend in LSI (LYTS) is Your Friend, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Why UnitedHealth (UNH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry. This largest U.S. health insurer has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially...
Is Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Santander Mexico (BSMX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Santander Mexico is a...
Axos Financial (AX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Axos Financial (AX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Jefferies (JEF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Jefferies (JEF) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
