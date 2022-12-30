Read full article on original website
Related
If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home
There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
Amarillo is One of the Worst Cities for Keeping Resolutions
We have made it into 2023, some people enter the year with expectations, and some don't. The new year brings resolutions for many people, which are goals they aim to achieve in 2023. However, it may be harder for those in Amarillo to keep those resolutions. According to a new...
The Year Starts With Sad News; Gooney’s Suddenly Closed TFN
Update: Gooney's Gives Heartbreaking Reason For Closure. In a post earlier today, Gooney's announced that there has been a death in the family. They will be taking time off to be with family. They also posted that they will need time to adjust the menu, and hire help. Our thoughts...
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
Sad News; Globe News Center Damaged By Broken Water Line
In the past couple of weeks, plumbing problems have been at the top of a lot of our minds. I've suffered my own issues with broken pipes recently. Even the City of Amarillo isn't immune from the woes that come with busted water pipes. The Globe News Center has suffered...
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0