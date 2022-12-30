Report Card: Young linemen, running backs stood out for the Sooners

Just like that, season 128 of Oklahoma football is done. By record, they were the worst Oklahoma team since 1998, finishing under .500 (6-7) on the season. However, after the Sooners’ performance against the No. 13 Seminoles, it’s hard to suggest they were as bad as that 1998 team.

Their performance against a good Florida State team offered hope. It provided encouraging signs as we head into the offseason.

Before doing so, we take a look at each position group and grade Oklahoma’s performance from the 35-32 loss to the Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Quarterback: B

Dec. 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel’s performance against Florida State was good. His numbers will not blow anyone away, but considering the circumstances, he answered the call.

Florida State’s defensive line was expected to dominate the Sooners’ patchwork offensive line. Dillon Gabriel was 14 of 24 for 243 yards and accounted for one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. He was sacked six times. On a few of those, Gabriel had no shot. His young offensive line struggled to understand some of the pass rush maneuvers the FSU defense was running.

His performance was worthy of respect given the circumstances.

Running Backs: A-minus

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (0) attempts to tackle Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) during the first quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The most surprising unit and the best grade of the game goes to two true freshmen, Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.

They were asked to carry the load after Eric Gray opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Sooners’ offensive identity under Lebby will always be run first, and while it sounds good, it makes game planning for an offense a little easier.

Florida State knew Oklahoma would try to run the ball and did everything to stop it. The Seminoles blitzed the interior gaps with their linebackers relentlessly. While they created negative plays, it’s hard to be upset when two true freshmen combined to run for over 200 yards.

We’ve seen what Barnes can bring to the table as he was Eric Gray’s backup for most of the season due to the lack of availability of Marcus Major. The rest of the Oklahoma fanbase had not seen what Gavin Sawchuk could do in meaningful action. He delivered 15 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in his first extended action. He would have had a second touchdown had it not been called back for holding.

Both backs are decisive, powerful and explosive runners who will only get better this offseason.

The next step in their progression is pass blocking. Pass blocking is the hardest part of a running back’s game. Expect DeMarco Murray to preach that this offseason.

Wide Receivers: B-minus

The Oklahoma Sooners lead the Florida State Seminoles, 17-11, at the half of the Cheez-it Bowl game at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Syndication Tallahassee Democrat

Oklahoma’s receivers played a heck of a game, knowing their opportunities to contribute would be limited because of Oklahoma’s makeshift offensive line.

Jalil Farooq had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Marvin Mims had two spectacular catches for 77 yards. Drake Stoops made a couple of third-down catches. True freshmen receivers Gavin Freeman and Nic Anderson saw action on jet sweeps. LV Bunkley-Shelton hauled in a pass as well. There was a lot to like despite Oklahoma not being able to pass the way it probably would have liked.

With most of this group returning, it was a solid game for this unit that can take itself to a new level in 2023.

The question remains: Will Marvin Mims return or is he leaving for the NFL?

Tight Ends: B

Dec. 29, 2022; Orlando; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) tackles Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) during the second half in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis, a fan favorite, played his last game as a Sooner. He went out with four catches for 58 yards. He finished the season second in receptions (39) and first in touchdowns (7). He teamed with Daniel Parker Jr. to provide extra muscle in the running game and I. pass protection against Florida State. Both veteran tight ends were asked to pass block and chip the Florida State defensive ends to give Gabriel time to throw. Overall, they did a decent job at that.

Offensive Line: B

Dec. 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass against the Florida State Seminoles during the first quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

We saw a youth movement Thursday night in Orlando. Jacob Sexton started at left tackle before an injury forced him out after just two snaps. Tyler Guyton started in place of Wanya Morris. On the interior, Chris Murray’s injury forced McKade Mettauer to slide to right guard and opened a spot at left guard for Savion Byrd.

Sexton’s injury provided an opportunity for Aaryn Parks to get a significant opportunity at left tackle.

Parks had decent moments in pass protection and in the run game when was asked to get on the move. Savion Byrd bullied Florida State defenders multiple times throughout the game. He was penalized for a holding that took a touchdown off the board.

Tyler Guyton held All-ACC performer and future first-rounder Jared Verse in check for more than half the game. A late sack at Guyton’s expense sealed the win for FSU in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

However you slice it, the youngsters performed well and gave themselves and this coaching staff a real launching point for the offseason. The only negative is not seeing Jacob Sexton for a full game.

Bill Bedenbaugh deserves a ton of praise for having his unit ready to play as they rushed for more than 250 yards in the game.

Defensive line: C

Dec. 29, 2022; Orlando; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) drops back to pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Travis presented problems for this Oklahoma defense. Travis is athletic, fearless and has no apprehension about using his legs to extend plays. The Sooners entered the game without the services of Jalen Redmond, another NFL draft opt-out.

While Travis lit up the defense for 418 yards thru the air, the Oklahoma defensive front showed some toughness and held running back Trey Benson to 25 yards on 13 carries. A big fourth-and-1 stop in the first half saw Jeffery Johnson explode through the line and blow up the play. Josh Ellison and Isaiah Coe combined for a sack.

Travis’ ability to maneuver around the pocket helped him avoid pressure, and the Florida State offensive line kept the Sooners at bay in the passing game.

Linebackers: C-minus

Dec. 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a stop in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in his home state of Florida did not distract Danny Stutsman. He had six tackles, one for loss and added a sack for good measure. He did a solid job when asked to drop into coverage and helped keep Florida State running backs from breaking contain due to his speed and ability to get to the sideline.

David Ugwoegbu was second on the team in tackles at eight, while cheetah DaShaun White led the team with nine.

It was a performance reminiscent of so many games this season. Really good for parts of the game, but without much depth to speak of, the Sooners struggled down the stretch.

Defensive Backs: D

The ball slips through the hands of Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik McClain (11). The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Oklahoma Sooners, 35-32, in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

When wondering where the game was won for Florida State, direct your attention to the Oklahoma secondary.

The defensive backs were targeted repeatedly and gave up big plays all night.

Johnny Wilson posted eight catches and 202 yards against this secondary. His 58-yard bomb put FSU in a prime position to eventually kick a game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma’s secondary has been a liability all season, and Florida State never deviated from its plan to attack it. Billy Bowman came up with another interception, but outside of a few plays, there wasn’t much to be excited about.

If there’s one group that needs to take a step forward this offseason, it’s the secondary.

Special Teams: C-plus

Dec. 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida; Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Zach Schmit (34) kicks a field goal against the Florida State Seminoles during the first quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Turk continued to do what he does best: Pin teams deep. Two of his three punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

On the place-kicking side, Zach Schmit has work to do this offseason. With his miss yesterday, he finished the season with five misses in the Sooners’ last five games. That will need to be worked on by the sophomore kicker.

