Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Damar Hamlin’s family releases statement on his condition
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has spoken out for the first time since Hamlin’s medical emergency. Hamlin’s family released a joint statement Tuesday directly through Hamlin’s marketing representative and friend, Jordon Rooney. In the announcement, Hamlin’s family wrote:. “On behalf...
Super Ioppolo Bros. send No. 12 Mentor past No. 17 Brunswick, 72-67, to start pivotal week
MENTOR, Ohio — Jason Ioppolo told his sons he thought one of them would come down with a dunk against Brunswick. Instead, both of them did.
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’
LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022 - $785 million jackopot
Is today your lucky day? Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022: 25 - 29 - 33 - 41 - 44 and Megaball 18Megaplier was 4x ...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch Sunday Night Football New Year’s Day game for free (1/1/23)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup on New Year’s Day at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game...
