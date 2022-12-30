ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Damar Hamlin’s family releases statement on his condition

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has spoken out for the first time since Hamlin’s medical emergency. Hamlin’s family released a joint statement Tuesday directly through Hamlin’s marketing representative and friend, Jordon Rooney. In the announcement, Hamlin’s family wrote:. “On behalf...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’

LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia

ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

