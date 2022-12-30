Read full article on original website
Port of Lisbon hit by ransomware attack
One of Europe’s busiest seaports, the Port of Lisbon, has been hit with a ransomware (opens in new tab) attack that knocked some of its digital systems offline. "All safety protocols and response measures provided for this type of occurrence were quickly activated, the situation being monitored by the National Cybersecurity Center and the Judicial Police," a statement shared by the Port of Lisbon Administration (APL) with local media earlier this week said.
Ransomware gang apologizes for attack on children's hospital
Rarely do we see cybercriminals engage in brand crisis management but it’s 2023 now and anything’s possible. An affiliate of the infamous LockBit ransomware-as-a-service program recently attacked SickKids.ca - the Hospital for Sick Children. SickKids is a major pediatric teaching hospital located on University Avenue in Toronto, Canada, and Affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Toronto.
Why addressing poor cyber-hygiene and business-wide cybersecurity practices is essential to mitigating the risks of a data breach in 2023
In recent months, intelligence experts and former government officials have warned that members of the UK government have risked “wild west” conditions when it comes to conducting matters of national security via personal devices and email accounts. About the author. Niall McConachie, regional director (UK & Ireland) at...
What is a no log VPN?
When they debuted in the 1990’s, VPN’s, or virtual private networks (opens in new tab), were more of a curiosity used by the few. However, users and businesses have increasingly turned to this encrypted tunnel technology in recent years in an attempt towards anonymity while online. VPN’s have become increasingly popular in recent years, with an estimated over 1 billion users in 2022.
What is a warrant canary?
In general, people don’t often like surprises, and would rather have an advance warning prior to an event. This becomes especially true when it is an adverse or even dangerous event. Decades ago, coal miners would bring a canary with them, to gain advance notice if the air quality...
Amazon just shut down its own encrypted chat app
Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) consumer-focused encrypted chat app Wickr Me is quietly winding down after shutting down sign-ups in December 2022. Having been acquired by Amazon in June 2021 after first launching Wickr Me in 2012, Wickr said in an announcement (opens in new tab) on its company news blog that the move was being made so that it could focus on encrypted communication solutions geared towards enterprise users.
What is IKEV?
Computers need a method for secure recognition between devices, the purpose of which is to be able to trust each other, before further communications take place. Just like you have a unique key to control access to your car, or the front door of your house, this ‘device handshake’ is based on sharing keys between the devices.
