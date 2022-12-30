ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin's health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bengals owner Mike Brown releases statement: ‘Praying for Damar’

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement just past noon on Tuesday, offering thoughts and prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium after making a tackle, and was immediately transferred to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center after receiving CPR and an IV on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’

LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
