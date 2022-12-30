Read full article on original website
Related
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
Barstool Ohio promo code: grab the launch bonus this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohioans enjoy their first full week of legalized sports betting, our Barstool Ohio promo code FOREST1000 offers an exciting new...
PointsBet Ohio promo code: catch up to $500 in second chance bets for NBA this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get a bonus every day of the week with the new PointsBet Ohio promo code offer. New customers in the Buckeye...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code is best bet for launch week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio wants its new customers to bet in confidence, so it created a BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM (here) to...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BetMGM Ohio: lock in top bonus for Tuesday night action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that sportsbooks apps have launches, you can sign up for BetMGM Ohio through our links to claim the best welcome...
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard inactive for Monday Night Football against Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is inactive for the second-straight game as he recovers from a calf injury. Hubbard originally injured the calf in Tampa Bay, and was inactive for last week’s game on Christmas Eve against the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor said that Hubbard would be a game-time decision for Monday.
Super Ioppolo Bros. send No. 12 Mentor past No. 17 Brunswick, 72-67, to start pivotal week
MENTOR, Ohio — Jason Ioppolo told his sons he thought one of them would come down with a dunk against Brunswick. Instead, both of them did.
Bengals owner Mike Brown releases statement: ‘Praying for Damar’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement just past noon on Tuesday, offering thoughts and prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium after making a tackle, and was immediately transferred to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center after receiving CPR and an IV on the field.
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
Turnovers spoil Gophers' upset bid of No. 14 Wisconsin
The Gophers couldn't hang on to the ball during a 63-60 loss in Madison.
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’
LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
An emotional Adams spoke after the overtime win in Washington.
Adams didn’t want to say much about the game. It really means nothing in the scheme of things. The GM did want to say, “We talked as a group and we have such good people and it wasn’t feeling right and it didn’t feel like a normal game day.”
U.S. Justice Department intervenes in opioids lawsuit against Rite Aid: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Bulls. Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps. Opioids...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0