Applications Open for the K-6th Grade Discovery School in Murfreesboro until Jan. 6th
(Rutherford County, TN) Now is the time to apply for your child to attend the Discovery School in Murfreesboro. Lisa Trail, Communications Director for the City Schools stated…. Discovery School is a high achieving school…. You can apply to send your child to the school in any grade level between...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
UPDATE: Missing Shelbyville Woman Safely Located
(SHELBYVILLE, TENN.) UPDATE - In nearby Bedford County, a woman who's been missing since Christmas Eve has been located. Shelbyville Police confirmed that Celia Caitlin Nunn was located on Tuesday afternoon and is safe. Nunn, who is in her late twenties, was previously listed as a missing / endangered...
Places with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus
(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee
(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts
A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts. A federal utility’s decision...
"House of Mayors" Set for Razing
(above photo by WGNS news on 1/2/2023) (MURFREESBORO) The 1850 victorian mansion on the corner of Spring and Bell Streets is scheduled for demolition, according to the Rutherford County Historical Society. It is known as the House of Mayors, because four local mayors lived there: Ingram B. Collier was the first to live in the home (mayor from 1872-1873), Newton B. Collier (mayor 1878-1879), James H. Crichlow Jr. (mayor 1900-1909). and N. Collier Crichlow (mayor .
15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN
Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
‘It’s a real mess’: Portland nonprofit forced to close after flooding
A nonprofit is struggling after a pipe burst and their building flooded, destroying a thrift store they run for the community.
5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
DeKalb County Has New TWRA Officer
DeKalb County has a new TWRA officer. Colby Griffin has been assigned to DeKalb County. Originally from Lenoir City near Knoxville, Griffin relocated to DeKalb County about a month ago after graduating from the Tennessee Wildlife Officers Training Academy. He is a graduate of Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Griffin is engaged to Kendall Martin of Petersburg, Tennessee in Marshall County and they plan to marry in June.
The Polar Bear Plunge is This Saturday in Murfreesboro
The annual Polar Bear Plunge will take place this Saturday (January 7, 2023) at the SportsCom outdoor pool in Murfreesboro. While temperatures 3-weeks-ago took a nose dive into the single digits and Rutherford County recorded a negative 20-degree windchill, the weather on January 7th will be quite a bit milder.
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
