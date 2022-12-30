A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO