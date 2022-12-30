ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill

State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
PLATTEKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act

A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Route 9A Shuts Down After Car Slams Into Telephone Pole In Greenburgh

A portion of a busy main road in Westchester County is shut down after a car knocked down a telephone pole and caused extensive damage. The accident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3 in Greenburgh on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in the area between Jackson Avenue and Lawrence Street, according to an announcement by Greenburgh Police from around 8 a.m.
GREENBURGH, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Tragic New Years Car Accident in Haverstraw

At approximately 1:30 am on New Year's Day, the Haverstraw Police department was dispatched to the kayak launch area of Beach Road for a call regarding a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived, the officers noted a car occupied by three women up on an embankment on the...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
rocklanddaily.com

Children Discover Abandoned Loaded 22-Caliber Gun in Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Police Department is investigating an incident where a loaded 22-caliber gun abandoned in front of a residence on Twin Avenue was found by children waiting for their bus this morning. According to a neighbor who spoke with Rockland Daily, the gun was fully loaded with the safety...
SPRING VALLEY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy