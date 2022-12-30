Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next YearBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Related
Driver Nabbed In Catskill After Miles-Long Police Chase On Thruway
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly leading State Police on a miles long chase on the Thruway on New Year’s Day. Troopers in Greene County initially tried to stop Manuel Diaz, of the Bronx, for a vehicle and traffic violation at around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Catskill.
Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill
State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
Middletown Woman Attacks, Spits At Troopers During Arrest, Police Say
A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking and spitting on troopers attempting to make an arrest. The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Midddletown when state police responded to a report of someone being runover by a car. Upon arrival at...
Know Him? Man Who Stole From Port Chester Stop & Shop On Loose, Police Say
Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of groceries from a Stop & Shop in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 6:30 p.m., an unidentified man stole around $555 worth of items from the Stop & Shop in Port Chester located at 25 Waterfront Pl., according to Port Chester Police.
Olivebridge Resident Accused Of Beating Another Man In Head With Hammer In Town Of Rochester
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly beating another man in the head with a hammer. The incident took place in Ulster County around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 in the town of Rochester. State Police found the victim on the ground bleeding from the head after responding...
Person arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle in Eastchester
Police said the incident began on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound around 10:30 a.m. when officials say tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to do so.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November.
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
2 Stony Point Women Killed In New Year's Day Crash In Haverstraw
Two women were killed in a single-vehicle New Year's Day crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Rockland County at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 on Beach Road in the town of Haverstraw in the Kayak launch area. Responding Haverstraw Police Department officers observed the vehicle occupied by...
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act
A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
Route 9A Shuts Down After Car Slams Into Telephone Pole In Greenburgh
A portion of a busy main road in Westchester County is shut down after a car knocked down a telephone pole and caused extensive damage. The accident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3 in Greenburgh on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in the area between Jackson Avenue and Lawrence Street, according to an announcement by Greenburgh Police from around 8 a.m.
rocklanddaily.com
Tragic New Years Car Accident in Haverstraw
At approximately 1:30 am on New Year's Day, the Haverstraw Police department was dispatched to the kayak launch area of Beach Road for a call regarding a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived, the officers noted a car occupied by three women up on an embankment on the...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
rocklanddaily.com
Children Discover Abandoned Loaded 22-Caliber Gun in Spring Valley
The Spring Valley Police Department is investigating an incident where a loaded 22-caliber gun abandoned in front of a residence on Twin Avenue was found by children waiting for their bus this morning. According to a neighbor who spoke with Rockland Daily, the gun was fully loaded with the safety...
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
Man Found Dead In Wooded Area Off Beacon Roadway, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead in a wooded area. The man was found dead in Dutchess County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 1, in a wooded area off of Teller Avenue in Beacon. Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson, of the Beacon Police, said officers...
Comments / 0