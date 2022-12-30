Legislator Carrié Solages Invites Residents to Attend Free, Virtual Community Assessment Grievance Workshops

Read full article on original website
Related
longislandbusiness.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
longislandbusiness.com
Singer Performs National Anthem in Navajo Language at Suffolk Legislature Meeting
Long Island singer Michelle Thomas was invited to sing the National Anthem in the Navajo language at the General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature on December 6th. December 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and Legislator Bridget Fleming invited Thomas to sing at the meeting to honor the soldiers of World War II.
longislandbusiness.com
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
longislandbusiness.com
Riverhead Police Arrest Three for Selling Tobacco and Vape Products to Underage Kids
On Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, the Riverhead Town Police Department, Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead CAP conducted a tobacco/vape compliance check at retail vendors throughout Riverhead Town, resulting in three arrests. The compliance check targeted the sale tobacco and...
longislandbusiness.com
Owners of McQuade’s Grill in Lynbrook Close Restaurant, Sell to New Owners
The owners of McQuade’s Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook announced on Monday that they sold their restaurant. Operations will be picked up by James Laurelli of Ugly Phil’s Brewing company, according to an online post by former owner Jim McQuade. “After great consideration, we made the decision to sell...
longislandbusiness.com
Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms
The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
longislandbusiness.com
Queens Man in Custody After Intentionally Striking NCPD Officer with Vehicle, Officials Say
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.
longislandbusiness.com
Crumbl Cookies Franchise to Open New Location in Smithtown
Crumbl Cookies, a franchise chain of bakeries that specializes in making large cookies and ice cream, will be opening a new location in Smithtown. The bakery’s website indicates that the new location will be at 47 Route 111, although an exact date for the establishment’s grand opening has not yet been revealed.
longislandbusiness.com
Suffolk Police Investigating Man Shot To Death in Wyandanch Home
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred in a Wyandanch home early on the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at approximately 12:10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had been...
longislandbusiness.com
Brooklyn Man Busted with Illegal Firearm During New Cassel Traffic Stop
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man in New Cassel. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 gray colored Dodge Charger with a suspended registration at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and initiated an investigation.
Comments / 0