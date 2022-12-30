Legislator Carrié Solages Invites Residents to Attend Free, Virtual Community Assessment Grievance Workshops

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

QUEENS, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO